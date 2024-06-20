Gaussin: end of distribution contract with BLYYD

Gaussin announced on Wednesday evening the termination with immediate effect of its exclusive distribution contract with Lyon-based electric fleet tractor manufacturer BLYYD, which dated back to 2016.



In a press release, the transport and logistics group explains that this decision follows several breaches by BLYYD of its contractual obligations concerning its ATM materials handling tractor.



Gaussin indicates that the dispute has been compounded by numerous unpaid invoices and a dispute over intellectual property, with the company believing that it alone has borne all R&D costs related to the ATM.



The group - which stresses that it holds all intellectual and industrial property rights to the vehicle - states that its teams are currently working on the development of a version 2.0, which aims to offer a lighter, more ergonomic and higher-performance vehicle



This termination prohibits BLYYD from marketing the ATM by Gaussin, as well as any relations with the group's suppliers and subcontractors.



Following this announcement, Gaussin's share price fell by more than 1% on Thursday on the Paris stock exchange.



