Gayatri Projects : CIRP - others
December 09, 2022
To
To
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Maharashtra, India
Maharashtra, India
Scrip Code: 532767
Scrip Code: GAYAPROJ
Sub.: Disclosure of List of Creditors under Regulation 13(2) of 1881 (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 16 (e) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
In compliance with clause 16(e) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the list of creditors of M/s. Gayatri Projects Limited (the Corporate Debtor) as on December 08, 2022, whose claims have been received and admitted and the claim admission amount may vary as and when more information is received by the Resolution Professional which may lead to further verification.
You are requested to take the above information on record.
For GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED
CHETAN KUMAR SHARMA
COMPANY SECRETARY &
COMPLIANCE OFFICER
Encl.: As above
Regd. & Corp. Office:
Gayatri Projects Limited, B1, 6-3-1090, TSR Towers
T +91 40 2331 0330/4284/4296 E cs@gayatri.co.in
Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad 500 082 T.S
F +91 40 2339 8435
www.gayatri.co.in
CIN: L99999TG1989PLC057289
List of Creditors as on 08-12-2022
Sl. Category of creditor No.
M/s. Gayatri Project Limited
Summary of claims Summary of claims admitted received
No. of Amount
No. of
Amount of
claims
claims
claims
admitted
(Amt. in Rs.)
Amount of
Amount of
Amount of
Details in
Remar
contingent claims
claims not
claims under
Annexure
ks, if
admitted
verification
any
Secured financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors
Unsecured financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors
Secured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)
Unsecured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)
Operational creditors (Workmen)
6 Operational creditors (Employees)
7 Operational creditors (Government Dues)
Operational creditors (other than Workmen and Employees and Government Dues)
Other creditors, if any,
(other than financial creditors and operational creditors)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
69,55,66,11,283
9
52,78,69,33,008
16,76,96,78,275
-
-
1
-
4
6,38,24,84,383
4
6,38,24,84,383
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
3,32,56,62,940
-
-
-
-
3,32,56,62,940
3
-
16
20,39,13,798
8
8,78,77,458
-
-
11,60,36,340
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
30
79,46,86,72,404
21
59,25,72,94,849
16,76,96,78,275
-
3,44,16,99,280
Annexure 1
Name of Corporate Debtor
M/s. Gayatri Projects Limited
Date of commencement of CIRP
15-11-2022
List of Creditors as on
08-12-2022
List of secured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)
(Amt. in Rs.)
Sl.
Name of creditor
Details of claim received
Details of claim admitted
Amount of
Amount of
Amount
Amount of
Remark
No.
contingent claim
any mutual
of claim
claim under
s/
Date of receipt
Amount claimed
Amount of
Nature of
Amount covered
Amount covered
Whethe
% voting
(Ref. Note 3
dues, that
not
verificati on
Security
claim
claim
by
by guarantee
r
share in
below)
may be
admitte
Interest
provisionaly
security interest
related
CoC
set-off
d
admitted
(Ref. Note 2
party?
(Ref. Note 1)
below)
1
Federal Bank Limited
25-11-2022
19,01,09,232
19,01,09,232
Financial
19,01,09,232
19,01,09,232
NO
0.32
-
-
-
-
Ref.
Debt
Exhibit -1
2
IDBI Bank Ltd
29-11-2022
10,16,29,85,741
8,44,66,36,970
Financial
3,79,97,36,541
8,44,66,36,970
NO
14.28
1,71,63,48,771
-
-
-
Debt
3
Canara Bank Ltd
30-11-2022
19,10,61,26,350
13,25,85,77,480
Financial
11,06,52,88,101
13,25,85,77,480
NO
22.41
5,84,75,48,870
9,03,311
-
-
Debt
4
State Bank of India
01-12-2022
3,14,71,92,740
2,64,15,74,063
Financial
1,94,30,18,017
2,64,15,74,063
NO
4.46
50,56,18,677
-
-
-
Debt
5
Union Bank of India
01-12-2022
8,11,40,43,539
6,88,67,14,233
Financial
3,52,84,50,215
6,88,67,14,233
NO
11.64
1,22,73,29,306
-
-
-
Debt
6
Bank of Baroda
30-11-2022
13,82,42,93,623
8,97,55,39,056
Financial
8,97,55,39,056
8,97,55,39,056
NO
15.17
4,84,87,54,567
8,03,670
-
-
Debt
7
Indian Overseas Bank
01-12-2022
5,54,99,90,479
4,40,73,00,325
Financial
3,08,02,79,198
4,40,73,00,325
NO
7.45
1,14,26,90,154
-
-
-
Debt
8
Punjab National Bank
01-12-2022
8,85,97,03,840
7,37,83,15,910
Financial
4,10,02,24,156
7,37,83,15,910
NO
12.47
1,48,13,87,930
-
-
-
Debt
9
SREI Equipment Finance
01-12-2022
60,21,65,739
60,21,65,739
Financial
60,21,65,739
52,96,23,834
NO
1.02
-
-
-
-
Limited
Debt
Total
69,55,66,11,283
52,78,69,33,008
37,28,48,10,255
52,71,43,91,103
89.21
16,76,96,78,275
17,06,981
-
-
Notes:
Claims are provisionally admitted subject to change based on the receipt of further information/documents from the respective creditors
Balance of the admitted amount is unsecured
Contigent Claim is in respect of Bank Guarantees provided by the Financial Creditors which are live and not encahsed as on date
Annexure 2
Name of Corporate Debtor
Gayatri Projects Limited
Date of commencement of CIRP
15-11-2022
List of Creditors as on
08-12-2022
List of unsecured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)
(Amt. in Rs.)
Sl. Name of creditor
Details of claim received
Details of claim admitted
No.
Date of
Amount
Amount of claim
Nature of
Amount
Whether
% of voting
receipt
Claimed
provisionaly
claim
covered by
related
share in
admitted
guarantee
party?
CoC
Amount of
Amount
Amount
Amount of
Remarks, if
contingent claim
of any
of claim
claim under
any
mutual
not
verification
dues,
admitted
that
may be
set- off
1
Central Bank of india
12-01-2022
1,26,31,02,338
1,26,31,02,338
Financial Debt
-
No
2.13
-
-
-
-
-
2
Life Insurance Corporation of India
30-11-2022
1,72,58,27,780
1,72,58,27,780
Financial Debt
-
No
2.92
-
-
-
-
-
3
IL&FS Financial Services
01-12-2022
68,19,01,089
68,19,01,089
Financial Debt
-
No
1.15
-
-
-
-
-
4
Bank of India
25-11-2022
2,71,16,53,176
2,71,16,53,176
Financial Debt
-
No
4.58
-
-
-
-
-
Total
6,38,24,84,383
6,38,24,84,383
10.79
-
-
-
-
-
Amount covered by guarantee, if any, is under verification because supporting documents are not available
Annexure-3
Name of Corporate Debtor
Gayatri Projects Limited
Date of commencement of CIRP
15-11-2022
List of Creditors as on
08-12-2022
List of Operational Creditors (Government Dues)
Sl.
Details of Claimant
Details of claim
Details of claim admitted
Amount of
Amount
Amount
Amount of
Remarks, if
No.
received
contingent
of any
of claim
claim under
any
Department
Gover
Date of
Amount
Amount
Nature of
Amount
Amount
Whether
% of voting
claim
mutual
not
verification
nment
receipt
claimed
of claim
claim
covered by
covered by
related
share in
dues,
admitted
admitted
security
guarantee
party?
CoC, if
that may
interest
applicable
be set-off
1
IT-ACIT,Circle-2(1), Hyderabad
Central
25-11-2022
3,32,56,62,940
-
Statutory Dues
-
-
NO
-
-
-
-
3,32,56,62,940
Total
3,32,56,62,940
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,32,56,62,940
1. The claim currently under verification may be admitted at a later date subject to receipt of additional information/clarifications sought from the Claimant.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Gayatri Projects Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 13:02:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED
Sales 2022
31 057 M
377 M
377 M
Net income 2022
-9 582 M
-116 M
-116 M
Net Debt 2022
27 230 M
331 M
331 M
P/E ratio 2022
-0,45x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 653 M
20,1 M
20,1 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,66x
EV / Sales 2022
1,02x
Nbr of Employees
2 390
Free-Float
76,2%
Chart GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.