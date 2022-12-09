Gayatri Projects : CIRP - others

December 09, 2022 To To The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1 Dalal Street G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Maharashtra, India Maharashtra, India Scrip Code: 532767 Scrip Code: GAYAPROJ

Sub.: Disclosure of List of Creditors under Regulation 13(2) of 1881 (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 16 (e) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

In compliance with clause 16(e) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the list of creditors of M/s. Gayatri Projects Limited (the Corporate Debtor) as on December 08, 2022, whose claims have been received and admitted and the claim admission amount may vary as and when more information is received by the Resolution Professional which may lead to further verification.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

For GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED

CHETAN KUMAR SHARMA

COMPANY SECRETARY &

COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Encl.: As above