  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gayatri Projects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532767   INE336H01023

GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED

(532767)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
8.830 INR   -0.79%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gayatri Projects : CIRP - others

12/09/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 09, 2022

To

To

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Maharashtra, India

Maharashtra, India

Scrip Code: 532767

Scrip Code: GAYAPROJ

Sub.: Disclosure of List of Creditors under Regulation 13(2) of 1881 (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Clause 16 (e) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

In compliance with clause 16(e) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the list of creditors of M/s. Gayatri Projects Limited (the Corporate Debtor) as on December 08, 2022, whose claims have been received and admitted and the claim admission amount may vary as and when more information is received by the Resolution Professional which may lead to further verification.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

For GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED

CHETAN KUMAR SHARMA

COMPANY SECRETARY &

COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Encl.: As above

Regd. & Corp. Office:

Gayatri Projects Limited, B1, 6-3-1090, TSR Towers

T +91 40 2331 0330/4284/4296 E cs@gayatri.co.in

Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad 500 082 T.S

F +91 40 2339 8435

www.gayatri.co.in

CIN: L99999TG1989PLC057289

List of Creditors as on 08-12-2022

Sl. Category of creditor No.

M/s. Gayatri Project Limited

Summary of claims Summary of claims admitted received

No. of Amount

No. of

Amount of

claims

claims

claims

admitted

(Amt. in Rs.)

Amount of

Amount of

Amount of

Details in

Remar

contingent claims

claims not

claims under

Annexure

ks, if

admitted

verification

any

  • Secured financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors
  • Unsecured financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors
  • Secured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)
  • Unsecured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)
  • Operational creditors (Workmen)
    6 Operational creditors (Employees)
    7 Operational creditors (Government Dues)
  • Operational creditors (other than Workmen and Employees and Government Dues)
  • Other creditors, if any,
    (other than financial creditors and operational creditors)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

69,55,66,11,283

9

52,78,69,33,008

16,76,96,78,275

-

-

1

-

4

6,38,24,84,383

4

6,38,24,84,383

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

3,32,56,62,940

-

-

-

-

3,32,56,62,940

3

-

16

20,39,13,798

8

8,78,77,458

-

-

11,60,36,340

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

30

79,46,86,72,404

21

59,25,72,94,849

16,76,96,78,275

-

3,44,16,99,280

Annexure 1

Name of Corporate Debtor

M/s. Gayatri Projects Limited

Date of commencement of CIRP

15-11-2022

List of Creditors as on

08-12-2022

List of secured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)

(Amt. in Rs.)

Sl.

Name of creditor

Details of claim received

Details of claim admitted

Amount of

Amount of

Amount

Amount of

Remark

No.

contingent claim

any mutual

of claim

claim under

s/

Date of receipt

Amount claimed

Amount of

Nature of

Amount covered

Amount covered

Whethe

% voting

(Ref. Note 3

dues, that

not

verificati on

Security

claim

claim

by

by guarantee

r

share in

below)

may be

admitte

Interest

provisionaly

security interest

related

CoC

set-off

d

admitted

(Ref. Note 2

party?

(Ref. Note 1)

below)

1

Federal Bank Limited

25-11-2022

19,01,09,232

19,01,09,232

Financial

19,01,09,232

19,01,09,232

NO

0.32

-

-

-

-

Ref.

Debt

Exhibit -1

2

IDBI Bank Ltd

29-11-2022

10,16,29,85,741

8,44,66,36,970

Financial

3,79,97,36,541

8,44,66,36,970

NO

14.28

1,71,63,48,771

-

-

-

Debt

3

Canara Bank Ltd

30-11-2022

19,10,61,26,350

13,25,85,77,480

Financial

11,06,52,88,101

13,25,85,77,480

NO

22.41

5,84,75,48,870

9,03,311

-

-

Debt

4

State Bank of India

01-12-2022

3,14,71,92,740

2,64,15,74,063

Financial

1,94,30,18,017

2,64,15,74,063

NO

4.46

50,56,18,677

-

-

-

Debt

5

Union Bank of India

01-12-2022

8,11,40,43,539

6,88,67,14,233

Financial

3,52,84,50,215

6,88,67,14,233

NO

11.64

1,22,73,29,306

-

-

-

Debt

6

Bank of Baroda

30-11-2022

13,82,42,93,623

8,97,55,39,056

Financial

8,97,55,39,056

8,97,55,39,056

NO

15.17

4,84,87,54,567

8,03,670

-

-

Debt

7

Indian Overseas Bank

01-12-2022

5,54,99,90,479

4,40,73,00,325

Financial

3,08,02,79,198

4,40,73,00,325

NO

7.45

1,14,26,90,154

-

-

-

Debt

8

Punjab National Bank

01-12-2022

8,85,97,03,840

7,37,83,15,910

Financial

4,10,02,24,156

7,37,83,15,910

NO

12.47

1,48,13,87,930

-

-

-

Debt

9

SREI Equipment Finance

01-12-2022

60,21,65,739

60,21,65,739

Financial

60,21,65,739

52,96,23,834

NO

1.02

-

-

-

-

Limited

Debt

Total

69,55,66,11,283

52,78,69,33,008

37,28,48,10,255

52,71,43,91,103

89.21

16,76,96,78,275

17,06,981

-

-

Notes:

  1. Claims are provisionally admitted subject to change based on the receipt of further information/documents from the respective creditors
  2. Balance of the admitted amount is unsecured
  3. Contigent Claim is in respect of Bank Guarantees provided by the Financial Creditors which are live and not encahsed as on date

Annexure 2

Name of Corporate Debtor

Gayatri Projects Limited

Date of commencement of CIRP

15-11-2022

List of Creditors as on

08-12-2022

List of unsecured financial creditors (other than financial creditors belonging to any class of creditors)

(Amt. in Rs.)

Sl. Name of creditor

Details of claim received

Details of claim admitted

No.

Date of

Amount

Amount of claim

Nature of

Amount

Whether

% of voting

receipt

Claimed

provisionaly

claim

covered by

related

share in

admitted

guarantee

party?

CoC

Amount of

Amount

Amount

Amount of

Remarks, if

contingent claim

of any

of claim

claim under

any

mutual

not

verification

dues,

admitted

that

may be

set- off

1

Central Bank of india

12-01-2022

1,26,31,02,338

1,26,31,02,338

Financial Debt

-

No

2.13

-

-

-

-

-

2

Life Insurance Corporation of India

30-11-2022

1,72,58,27,780

1,72,58,27,780

Financial Debt

-

No

2.92

-

-

-

-

-

3

IL&FS Financial Services

01-12-2022

68,19,01,089

68,19,01,089

Financial Debt

-

No

1.15

-

-

-

-

-

4

Bank of India

25-11-2022

2,71,16,53,176

2,71,16,53,176

Financial Debt

-

No

4.58

-

-

-

-

-

Total

6,38,24,84,383

6,38,24,84,383

10.79

-

-

-

-

-

Amount covered by guarantee, if any, is under verification because supporting documents are not available

Annexure-3

Name of Corporate Debtor

Gayatri Projects Limited

Date of commencement of CIRP

15-11-2022

List of Creditors as on

08-12-2022

List of Operational Creditors (Government Dues)

Sl.

Details of Claimant

Details of claim

Details of claim admitted

Amount of

Amount

Amount

Amount of

Remarks, if

No.

received

contingent

of any

of claim

claim under

any

Department

Gover

Date of

Amount

Amount

Nature of

Amount

Amount

Whether

% of voting

claim

mutual

not

verification

nment

receipt

claimed

of claim

claim

covered by

covered by

related

share in

dues,

admitted

admitted

security

guarantee

party?

CoC, if

that may

interest

applicable

be set-off

1

IT-ACIT,Circle-2(1), Hyderabad

Central

25-11-2022

3,32,56,62,940

-

Statutory Dues

-

-

NO

-

-

-

-

3,32,56,62,940

Total

3,32,56,62,940

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,32,56,62,940

1. The claim currently under verification may be admitted at a later date subject to receipt of additional information/clarifications sought from the Claimant.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gayatri Projects Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 13:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
