    532767   INE336H01023

GAYATRI PROJECTS LIMITED

(532767)
Gayatri Projects : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

01/29/2022 | 11:31am EST
January 29, 2022

To

To

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Maharashtra, India

Maharashtra, India

Scrip Code: 532767

Scrip Code: GAYAPROJ

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of defaults on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions which continued beyond 30 days

With reference to the above captioned subject and as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019, please find the disclosure for the defaults on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions which is due beyond 30 days attached as Annexure A.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully

Gayatri Projects Limited

Chetan Kumar Sharma

Digitally signed by Chetan Kumar Sharma Date: 2022.01.29 20:30:01 +05'30'

Chetan Kumar Sharma

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Encl.: As Above

Regd. & Corp. Office:

Gayatri Projects Limited, B1, 6-3-1090, TSR Towers

T +91 40 2331 0330/4284/4296 E cs@gayatri.co.in

Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad 500 082 T.S

F +91 40 2339 8435

www.gayatri.co.in

CIN: L99999TG1989PLC057289

Annexure A

For loans including revolving facilities like cash credit from banks/ financial institutions

Sr.

Type of disclosure

Details

Details

Details

Details

Details

No

1

Name of the Listed entity

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

2

Date of making the

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

disclosure

Working Capital - Cash Credit

Interchangeability from NFB to FB

Equipment Term Loan

Working Capital Term Loan

Baroda Covid Emergency Credit

3

Nature of obligation

Line

4

Name of the Lender(s)

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

5

Date of default

30-12-21 & 31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

Current default amount

Rs.6.89 cr

Rs.0.49 cr

Rs.1.34 cr

Rs.1.75 cr

Rs.0.13 cr

Principal - Rs.2.34

Principal : Rs.1.09 Cr

Principal : Rs.1.29 Cr

Principal : Rs.-----

6

(break - up of principal and

Interest - Rs.0.49 cr

Interest - Rs.4.55 cr

Interest - Rs.0.25 cr

Interest - Rs.0.46 cr

Interest - Rs.0.13 cr

interest in INR crore)

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.297.00

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.50.00 crores

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.61.68 crores

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.29.70 crores

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.45.00 crores

Outstanding - Rs.37.78 crores

Outstanding - Rs.43.34 crores

Outstanding - Rs.20.51 crores

Details of the obligation

crores

Outstanding - Rs.47.75 crores

Tenure - 48 Months

Tenure - 108 Months

Tenure - 24 Months

(total principal amount in

Outstanding - Rs.414.11 crores

Tenure - On Demand

(2 Months Moratorium and 46

(24 Months Moratorium and 84

(6 Months Moratorium and 18

7

INR crore, tenure, interest

Tenure - On Demand

Interest Rate - @11.00%

Monthly EMIs)

Structured Monthly Installments)

Monthly Installments)

rate, secured / unsecured

Interest Rate - @11.00%

etc.)

Secured

Interest Rate - @9.40%

Interest Rate - @13%

Interest Rate - @7.65%

Secured

Secured

Secured

Secured

Total amount of outstanding

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

borrowings from Banks /

8

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

financial institutions in INR

Crore)

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter

Total financial indebtedness

Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr

Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr

Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr

Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr

Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr

and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40

and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40

and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40

and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40

and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40

of the listed entity including

9

Cr and borrowings from Banks /

Cr and borrowings from Banks /

Cr and borrowings from Banks /

Cr and borrowings from Banks /

Cr and borrowings from Banks /

short-term and long-term

Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82

Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82

Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82

Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82

Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82

debt (in INR crore)

Cr)

Cr)

Cr)

Cr)

Cr)

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Sr.

Type of disclosure

Details

Details

Details

Details

Details

No

1

Name of the Listed entity

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

2

Date of making the

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

disclosure

Working Capital - Cash Credit -

Working Capital - Cash Credit -

198 Cr

Rs.50 Cr

Term Loan

Working Capital Term Loan

Funded Interest Term Loan

3

Nature of obligation

Interchangeability from NFB to

Interchangeability from NFB to

FB : Rs.143.00 Cr

FB : Rs.25 Cr

4

Name of the Lender(s)

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

5

Date of default

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

Current default amount

Rs.14.82 cr

Rs.1.09 cr

Rs.2.84 cr

Rs.0.44 cr

Rs.0.04 cr

Principal - Rs.7.00 cr

Principal - Rs.-----

Principal : Rs.2.08 Cr

Principal : Rs.0.33 Cr

Principal : Rs.-----

6

(break - up of principal and

Interest - Rs.7.82 cr

Interest - Rs.1.09 cr

Interest - Rs.0.76 cr

Interest - Rs.0.11 cr

Interest - Rs.0.04 cr

interest in INR crore)

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.100.00

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.15.89

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.25.12

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.341.00

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.75.00

crores

crores

crores

Outstanding - Rs.74.24 crores

Outstanding - Rs.10.68 crores

Outstanding - Rs.3.71 crores

crores

crores

Details of the obligation

Tenure - 108 Months

Tenure - 108 Months

Tenure - 81 Months

Outstanding - Rs.637.58 crores

Outstanding - Rs.110.92 crores

(total principal amount in

(24 Months Moratorium and 84

(24 Months Moratorium and 84

(24 Months Moratorium and 57

7

INR crore, tenure, interest

Tenure - On Demand

Tenure - On Demand

Structured Monthly

Structured Monthly

Structured Monthly

rate, secured / unsecured

Interest Rate - @11.00%

Interest Rate - @10.00%

etc.)

Installments)

Installments)

Installments)

Secured

Secured

Interest Rate - @13%

Interest Rate - @13%

Interest Rate - @13%

Secured

Secured

Secured

Total amount of outstanding

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

borrowings from Banks /

8

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

financial institutions in INR

Crore)

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Total financial indebtedness

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

9

of the listed entity including

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

short-term and long-term

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

debt (in INR crore)

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Sr.

Type of disclosure

Details

Details

Details

Details

Details

No

1

Name of the Listed entity

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

2

Date of making the

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

disclosure

Working Capital - Cash Credit

Interchangeability from NFB to

Demand Loan

Term Loan

Working Capital Term Loan

3

Nature of obligation

FB

4

Name of the Lender(s)

IDBI Bank Ltd

IDBI Bank Ltd

IDBI Bank Ltd

IDBI Bank Ltd

IDBI Bank Ltd

5

Date of default

29-12-2021 & 31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

Current default amount

Rs.2.75 cr

Rs.0.52 cr

Rs.0.15 cr

Rs.1.71 cr

Rs.0.43 cr

Principal

- Rs.1.15 cr

Principal : Rs.1.25 Cr

Principal : Rs.0.31 Cr

6

(break - up of principal and

Interest - Rs.0.52 cr

Interest - Rs.0.15 cr

Interest -

Rs.1.60 cr

Interest - Rs.0.46 cr

Interest - Rs.0.12 cr

interest in INR crore)

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.60.00

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.15.09

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.158.00

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.50.00

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.12.00

crores

crores

crores

Outstanding - Rs.40.78 crores

Outstanding - Rs.10.23 crores

crores

crores

Details of the obligation

Outstanding - Rs.12.86 crores

Tenure - 108 Months

Tenure - 108 Months

Outstanding - Rs.199.38 crores

Outstanding - Rs.53.65 crores

(total principal amount in

Tenure - Maximum of 120 days

(24 Months Moratorium and 84

(24 Months Moratorium and 84

7

INR crore, tenure, interest

Tenure - On Demand

Tenure - On Demand

(Revolving Facility)

Structured Monthly

Structured Monthly

rate, secured / unsecured

Interest Rate - @10.00%

Interest Rate - @12.00%

etc.)

Interest Rate - @12.00%

Installments)

Installments)

Secured

Secured

Secured

Interest Rate - @13%

Interest Rate - @13%

Secured

Secured

Total amount of outstanding

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

borrowings from Banks /

8

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

financial institutions in INR

Crore)

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Total financial indebtedness

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

9

of the listed entity including

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

short-term and long-term

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

debt (in INR crore)

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Sr.

Type of disclosure

Details

Details

Details

Details

Details

No

1

Name of the Listed entity

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

M/s Gayatri Projects Limited

2

Date of making the

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

29-01-2022

disclosure

ECB - RTL

Funded Interest Term Loan

Working Capital - Cash Credit

Covid 19 Emergency Credit

Term Loan

3

Nature of obligation

Facility

4

Name of the Lender(s)

IDBI Bank Ltd

IDBI Bank Ltd

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank

5

Date of default

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

30-12-2021 & 31-12-2021

31-12-2021

31-12-2021

Current default amount

Rs.0.03 cr

Rs.0.03 cr

Rs.20.83 cr

Rs.0.59 cr

Rs.3.11 cr

Principal : Rs.------

Principal : Rs.-------

Principal - Rs.19.00 cr

Principal : Rs.0.52 Cr

Principal : Rs.2.08 Cr

6

(break - up of principal and

Interest - Rs.0.03 cr

Interest - Rs.0.03 cr

Interest - Rs.1.83 cr

Interest - Rs.0.07 cr

Interest - Rs.1.03 cr

interest in INR crore)

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.139.00

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.18.11

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.93.50

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.9.35

Loan Sanctioned - Rs.100.00

crores

crores

crores

crores

crores

Outstanding - Rs.2.45 crores

Outstanding - Rs.1.98 crores

Outstanding - Rs.209.83 crores

Outstanding - Rs.81.72 crores

Outstanding - Rs.9.99 crores

Details of the obligation

Tenure - 108 Months

Tenure - 81 Months

Tenure - On Demand

Tenure - 108 Months

Tenure - 24 Months

(total principal amount in

(24 Months Moratorium and 84

(24 Months Moratorium and 57

Interest Rate - For 73 Cr -

(24 Months Moratorium and 84

7

INR crore, tenure, interest

(6 Months Moratorium and 18

Structured Monthly

Structured Monthly

12.80%

Structured Monthly

rate, secured / unsecured

Monthly Installments)

etc.)

Installments)

Installments)

For 20.50 Cr-

Installments)

Interest Rate - @ 7.85%

Interest Rate - @13%

Interest Rate - @13%

14.45%

Interest Rate - @15%

Secured

Secured

Secured

Secured

Secured

Total amount of outstanding

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr

borrowings from Banks /

8

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

financial institutions in INR

Crore)

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

(Including Advances from

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr,

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Inter Corporate Loans of

Total financial indebtedness

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

Rs.16.85 Cr and Unsecured

9

of the listed entity including

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

Loans of Rs.39.40 Cr and

short-term and long-term

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

borrowings from Banks /

debt (in INR crore)

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Rs.2542.82 Cr)

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gayatri Projects Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 16:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
