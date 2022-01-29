Gayatri Projects : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For loans including revolving facilities like cash credit from banks/ financial institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr.
|
Type of disclosure
|
Details
|
Details
|
Details
|
Details
|
Details
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Name of the Listed entity
|
M/s Gayatri Projects Limited
|
M/s Gayatri Projects Limited
|
M/s Gayatri Projects Limited
|
M/s Gayatri Projects Limited
|
M/s Gayatri Projects Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Date of making the
|
29-01-2022
|
29-01-2022
|
29-01-2022
|
29-01-2022
|
29-01-2022
|
disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working Capital - Cash Credit
|
Interchangeability from NFB to FB
|
Equipment Term Loan
|
Working Capital Term Loan
|
Baroda Covid Emergency Credit
|
3
|
Nature of obligation
|
Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Name of the Lender(s)
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Bank of Baroda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Date of default
|
30-12-21 & 31-12-2021
|
31-12-2021
|
31-12-2021
|
31-12-2021
|
31-12-2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current default amount
|
Rs.6.89 cr
|
Rs.0.49 cr
|
Rs.1.34 cr
|
Rs.1.75 cr
|
Rs.0.13 cr
|
|
Principal - Rs.2.34
|
Principal : Rs.1.09 Cr
|
Principal : Rs.1.29 Cr
|
Principal : Rs.-----
|
6
|
(break - up of principal and
|
Interest - Rs.0.49 cr
|
Interest - Rs.4.55 cr
|
Interest - Rs.0.25 cr
|
Interest - Rs.0.46 cr
|
Interest - Rs.0.13 cr
|
|
interest in INR crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Sanctioned - Rs.297.00
|
|
Loan Sanctioned - Rs.50.00 crores
|
Loan Sanctioned - Rs.61.68 crores
|
Loan Sanctioned - Rs.29.70 crores
|
|
|
Loan Sanctioned - Rs.45.00 crores
|
Outstanding - Rs.37.78 crores
|
Outstanding - Rs.43.34 crores
|
Outstanding - Rs.20.51 crores
|
|
Details of the obligation
|
crores
|
|
Outstanding - Rs.47.75 crores
|
Tenure - 48 Months
|
Tenure - 108 Months
|
Tenure - 24 Months
|
|
(total principal amount in
|
Outstanding - Rs.414.11 crores
|
|
Tenure - On Demand
|
(2 Months Moratorium and 46
|
(24 Months Moratorium and 84
|
(6 Months Moratorium and 18
|
7
|
INR crore, tenure, interest
|
Tenure - On Demand
|
Interest Rate - @11.00%
|
Monthly EMIs)
|
Structured Monthly Installments)
|
Monthly Installments)
|
|
rate, secured / unsecured
|
Interest Rate - @11.00%
|
|
etc.)
|
Secured
|
Interest Rate - @9.40%
|
Interest Rate - @13%
|
Interest Rate - @7.65%
|
|
Secured
|
|
|
|
Secured
|
Secured
|
Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of outstanding
|
Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr
|
Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr
|
Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr
|
Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr
|
Fund Based :Rs.2542.82 Cr
|
|
borrowings from Banks /
|
8
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
financial institutions in INR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr
|
Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr
|
Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr
|
Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr
|
Fund Based : Rs.3359.37 Cr
|
|
|
(Including Advances from
|
(Including Advances from
|
(Including Advances from
|
(Including Advances from
|
(Including Advances from
|
|
|
Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter
|
Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter
|
Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter
|
Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter
|
Contractees of Rs.760.30 Cr, Inter
|
|
Total financial indebtedness
|
Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr
|
Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr
|
Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr
|
Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr
|
Corporate Loans of Rs.16.85 Cr
|
|
and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40
|
and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40
|
and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40
|
and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40
|
and Unsecured Loans of Rs.39.40
|
|
of the listed entity including
|
9
|
Cr and borrowings from Banks /
|
Cr and borrowings from Banks /
|
Cr and borrowings from Banks /
|
Cr and borrowings from Banks /
|
Cr and borrowings from Banks /
|
short-term and long-term
|
|
Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82
|
Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82
|
Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82
|
Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82
|
Financial Institutions Rs.2542.82
|
|
debt (in INR crore)
|
|
|
Cr)
|
Cr)
|
Cr)
|
Cr)
|
Cr)
|
|
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
Non Fund Based : Rs.2939.24 Cr
|
|
|
|
|
|
|