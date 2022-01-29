Gayatri Projects : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

January 29, 2022

To To The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Maharashtra, India Maharashtra, India Scrip Code: 532767 Scrip Code: GAYAPROJ

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of defaults on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions which continued beyond 30 days

With reference to the above captioned subject and as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019, please find the disclosure for the defaults on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions which is due beyond 30 days attached as Annexure A.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully

Gayatri Projects Limited