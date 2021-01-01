Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gayatri Sugars Limited    532183   INE622E01023

GAYATRI SUGARS LIMITED

(532183)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/31
1.98 INR   +1.02%
05:36aGAYATRI SUGARS : Intimation of Closure of Trading Window 31.12.2020
PU
2020GAYATRI SUGARS : BM Intimation 04-11-2020
PU
Gayatri Sugars : Intimation of Closure of Trading Window 31.12.2020

01/01/2021 | 05:36am EST
Date: December 31, 2020

TO,

BSE LIMITED

PHIROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS

DALAL STREET, MUMBAI- 400 001

SUB.: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window.

REF.: GAYATRI SUGARS LIMITED, SCRIP CODE: 532183

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform that as per the Gayatri Sugars Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relative(s), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Friday, January 01, 2021. The closure is in connection with the finalization of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.

The Trading Window will open 48 (forty-eight) hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchange.

Accordingly, all Designated Persons/Connected Persons are advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

FOR GAYATRI SUGARS LIMITED

Danveer Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Regd. & Corp. Office:

Gayatri Sugars Limited, B2, 2nd Floor, 6-3-1090, TSR Towers

T +91 40 2341 4823/4826

W www.gayatrisugars.com

Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad 500 082 Telangana

F +91

40 2341 4827

E cs.gsl@gayatri.co.in

Factories:

Kamareddy Unit: Adloor Yellareddy, Sadasivanagar Mandal,

T +91

8468 248558

Kamareddy Dist. - 503 145. Telangana

F +91 8468 248559

Nizamsagar Unit: Maagi, Nizamsagar Mandal,

T +91 8465 275577

Kamareddy Dist, - 503 302. Telangana

CIN: L15421TG1995PLC020720

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gayatri Sugars Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 10:35:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
