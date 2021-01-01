Gayatri Sugars : Intimation of Closure of Trading Window 31.12.2020

Date: December 31, 2020
TO,
BSE LIMITED
PHIROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS
DALAL STREET, MUMBAI- 400 001
SUB.: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window.
REF.: GAYATRI SUGARS LIMITED, SCRIP CODE: 532183
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform that as per the Gayatri Sugars Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relative(s), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Friday, January 01, 2021. The closure is in connection with the finalization of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.
The Trading Window will open 48 (forty-eight) hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchange.
Accordingly, all Designated Persons/Connected Persons are advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.
You are requested to take the same on your record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
FOR GAYATRI SUGARS LIMITED
Danveer Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|
Regd. & Corp. Office:
|
|
|
|
Gayatri Sugars Limited, B2, 2nd Floor, 6-3-1090, TSR Towers
|
T +91 40 2341 4823/4826
|
W www.gayatrisugars.com
|
Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad 500 082 Telangana
|
F +91
|
40 2341 4827
|
E cs.gsl@gayatri.co.in
|
Factories:
|
|
|
|
Kamareddy Unit: Adloor Yellareddy, Sadasivanagar Mandal,
|
T +91
|
8468 248558
|
|
Kamareddy Dist. - 503 145. Telangana
|
F +91 8468 248559
|
|
Nizamsagar Unit: Maagi, Nizamsagar Mandal,
|
T +91 8465 275577
|
|
Kamareddy Dist, - 503 302. Telangana
|
|
|
|
CIN: L15421TG1995PLC020720
|
|
|
