Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Gazit Globe Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GZT   IL0001260111

GAZIT GLOBE LTD

(GZT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gazit Globe : Q3 2021 - Presentation

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL RESULTS THIRD QUARTER 2021

NOVEMBER 2021

GREAT THINGS HAPPEN WHEN YOU OWN GREAT REAL ESTATE

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may include forward-looking statements as defined in section 32A of the Securities Law, 1968, including forecasts, evaluations, estimates, financial and operational data that refers to future events whose fulfillment is not certain and is not under the control of the Company and its investee companies, forecasts and data in respect of projects in planning and development, forecast development timetables, construction costs and future revenues and other financial information, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global economic crisis. Such information is based on the Company's subjective evaluation based upon past experience and the professional knowledge the Company has accumulated, using the Company's and its investee companies' existing knowledge, and on the Company's expectations and current estimates concerning future developments and trends, and their expected impact on the Company's operations, as known to the Company at the time of preparation of this presentation.

Notwithstanding that we believe that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking assumption are reasonable, any such assumption can turn out to be inaccurate, and a forward-looking declaration based on such an assumption can turn out to be erroneous. Actual results and future trends might materially change from those presented or understood from any forward- looking declaration in this presentation, dependent on a range of factors. These include risk factors that characterize the Company's business and that of its investee companies as detailed in the Company's Periodic Report and other information we have submitted to the Israel Securities Authority, including under the heading of "Risk Factors" in the Company's Periodic Report, which include economic conditions that impact on geographic regions, changes in leasing policies of retail chains and major tenants, risks involved in the area of renovation and development of properties, competition, growth in operating costs and other expenses, developments in the economic and geopolitical environment in areas where the Company and its investee companies operate, including with attention to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, as well as receipt of regulatory approvals required in order to realize development potential. Accordingly the results of the Company's operations may be materially different from what is stated in this presentation.

Apart from the duty to disclose information as required under the applicable securities laws, we do not undertake to update the information in this presentation or to publish the results of any change to any declaration that might occur in order to reflect events or circumstances that will have occurred, or to which we became aware, after the date of this presentation.

The information included in this presentation does not represent a prospectus or other offering document, and is not and does not create any invitation of proposal to sell or any solicitation for any invitation or offer to purchase or register for purchase any securities of Gazit-Globe Ltd or any other company. In addition the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution do not represent the basis or possibility to rely upon them in respect of any action, contract, undertaking or in connection with securities of Gazit-Globe Ltd.

2

Third Quarter of 2021

OPERATIONAL PREFORMANCE - MAIN RESULTS

Proportionate NOI

(NIS Millions)

285

5.3%

300

8.5%

Increase in

proportionate NOI

this quarter

Q3/2020

Q3/2021

Rent Growth in New Lease Agreements This Quarter

In private subsidiaries in the group including exercise of options and renewing contracts

Commercial

Residential

+11.4%

Land

+24.8%

land for lease

FFO Per Share

(NIS)

The FFO per share increased by 77% compared to the same period in 2020

77%

0.71

0.40

Q3/2020

Q3/2021

Occupancy Rate

98.0%

90.7%

94.3%

92.6%

93.0%

As of September 30, 2021

93.4%

Israel

U.S.

Brazil

CEE

North Europe

Operating Cash Flow Per Share

Equity Per Share

Expanded Solo (NIS)

The Operating CF per share increased by 150% compared to the same period in 2020

0.70

0.28

150%

Q3/2020

Q3/2021

(NIS)

Equity per share decreased by approx. NIS 0.7 as a result of the strengthening of the NIS

36.8

0.7

36.1

NIS

31/12/2020

30/9/2021

3

Development This Quarter and After

In Israel the company won the 'Apartment for Rent' auction near

Tel-Hashomer hospital in Ramat Gan to construct 4 residential apartment buildings with 243 apartments for rent in a land including approx. 23.3 thousand sqm main, and approx. 7.3 thousand sqm of service area (before righ additions/Shabas reliefs). The auction for planning, constructing and managing a residential compound of long-term leasing, for a period of 20 years. Half of the units will be designated for affordable rent housing for eligible tenants in accordance with the conditions of Israel Lands Authority, and the other half will be leased by the society in the free market.

This Quarter Horizons completed Non-Recourse funding backed by a lease contract with Home Depot of an asset in Manhattan in an amount of approx.$134 million.

The new funding (replaces a funding that would have caused tax invasion) will generate proceeds on the investment of approx. $34 million in cash while maintaining full ownership of the property and generating over $600,000 in free cash flow. As of September 30, 2021, the asset is documented in company books IFRS at $27 million. The company estimates that a significant increase in value is expected, given the funding it has received and the lease agreement with Home-Depot.

A request was submitted to increase the number of units that the company in planning in Brickell, Miami from 365 to approx. 500 units.

After the balance sheet date Gazit entered a merger agreement with Atruim, according to it will acquire all Atruim shares that are not owned by her, which constitutes approx.25% of capital shares of Atrium, at the price of 3.63 euro per share.

Gazit Brazil received approval of the Securities Authority in Brazil of prospectus documents for the IPO in Sao Paulo Stock Market. The company will have 180 days to complete the IPO by virtue of the prospectus.

Completion of the issue and expansion of bond series 14 and 16 bonds to the extent of $1.1 billion.

4

Residential Lease Activity This Period

Acquiring

262

income producing

units

In June an acquisition of the building in the financial square Brickell, Miami Florida was completed.

During the quarter, the average rent price in new lease agreements increased by approx. 30% compared to the

former agreements

Acquiring

243

units in planning

In the 'Rent an

Apartment' project

before Shabas reliefs,

in the stages of

issuing the permit expect to finish in 4 years

Acquiring

650

units for leasing

Atruim completed an

acquisition of

approx.650 units for rent in Warsaw and Kraków, Poland expected to start yielding in the first half of 2022

In construction

200

units

(adjacent to

Promenada asset)

Atruim has begun first stage construction of 200 units from 2,000 units adjacent to the asset owned by Atruim Promenada (Warsaw, Poland)

In construction

275

units destinated

to leasing

Citycon is in

construction of 8

residential buildings in Lippulaiva ,Finland of them 400 units are destined to be leased by Citycon, the first units are expected to start yielding in December 2022

In planning

500

units destinated to leasing

A request was

submitted to expand the building rights of the tower in Brickell from 365 units to approx. 500 units

Total owned by

2,130

the Group Approx.

Units for leasing in different stages

5

The information above includes information regarding projects under planning and construction, which constitutes a forward Looking Statements, as defined under Israeli Securities Law - 1968.

Such information is based on the Company's estimations as of the date of this presentation and might change in the future. For additional information please see page 2 of the presentation.

Disclaimer

Gazit-Globe Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZIT GLOBE LTD
11:23aGAZIT GLOBE : Q3 2021 - Presentation
PU
10/19ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Agrees To Sweetened Takeover Offer From Gazit-Globe
MT
10/18GAZIT GLOBE : announce proposed merger for 3.63 per Atrium share in cash, subject to Atri..
PU
08/11ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Fitch Places Atrium European on Rating Watch Negative Follow..
MT
08/05ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Moody's Places Atrium European on Review for Downgrade After..
MT
06/07GAZIT GLOBE : Q1 2021 - Presentation
PU
06/07GAZIT GLOBE LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/31Gazit Globe Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
03/31Gazit Globe Ltd's Equity Buyback announced on March 15, 2020, has expired.
CI
2020Gazit Globe Ltd's Equity Buyback announced on May 27, 2020, has expired.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 328 M 756 M 756 M
Net income 2020 -653 M -212 M -212 M
Net Debt 2020 23 355 M 7 586 M 7 586 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,35x
Yield 2020 7,58%
Capitalization 3 670 M 1 193 M 1 192 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Duration : Period :
Gazit Globe Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,50 ILS
Average target price 32,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Managers and Directors
Chaim K. Katzman Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adi Jemini Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Ehud Arnon Chairman
Oren Hod Vice President-Operations & Deputy CEO
Zvi Gordon Chief Investment Officer & VP-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZIT GLOBE LTD16.83%1 193
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.40%37 355
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.41%31 175
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.33%31 034
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.48%26 876
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.90%25 800