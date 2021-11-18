Gazit Globe : Q3 2021 - Presentation

GREAT THINGS HAPPEN WHEN YOU OWN GREAT REAL ESTATE
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may include forward-looking statements as defined in section 32A of the Securities Law, 1968, including forecasts, evaluations, estimates, financial and operational data that refers to future events whose fulfillment is not certain and is not under the control of the Company and its investee companies, forecasts and data in respect of projects in planning and development, forecast development timetables, construction costs and future revenues and other financial information, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global economic crisis. Such information is based on the Company's subjective evaluation based upon past experience and the professional knowledge the Company has accumulated, using the Company's and its investee companies' existing knowledge, and on the Company's expectations and current estimates concerning future developments and trends, and their expected impact on the Company's operations, as known to the Company at the time of preparation of this presentation.
Notwithstanding that we believe that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking assumption are reasonable, any such assumption can turn out to be inaccurate, and a forward-looking declaration based on such an assumption can turn out to be erroneous. Actual results and future trends might materially change from those presented or understood from any forward- looking declaration in this presentation, dependent on a range of factors. These include risk factors that characterize the Company's business and that of its investee companies as detailed in the Company's Periodic Report and other information we have submitted to the Israel Securities Authority, including under the heading of "Risk Factors" in the Company's Periodic Report, which include economic conditions that impact on geographic regions, changes in leasing policies of retail chains and major tenants, risks involved in the area of renovation and development of properties, competition, growth in operating costs and other expenses, developments in the economic and geopolitical environment in areas where the Company and its investee companies operate, including with attention to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, as well as receipt of regulatory approvals required in order to realize development potential. Accordingly the results of the Company's operations may be materially different from what is stated in this presentation.
Apart from the duty to disclose information as required under the applicable securities laws, we do not undertake to update the information in this presentation or to publish the results of any change to any declaration that might occur in order to reflect events or circumstances that will have occurred, or to which we became aware, after the date of this presentation.
The information included in this presentation does not represent a prospectus or other offering document, and is not and does not create any invitation of proposal to sell or any solicitation for any invitation or offer to purchase or register for purchase any securities of Gazit-Globe Ltd or any other company. In addition the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution do not represent the basis or possibility to rely upon them in respect of any action, contract, undertaking or in connection with securities of Gazit-Globe Ltd.
Third Quarter of 2021
OPERATIONAL PREFORMANCE - MAIN RESULTS
Proportionate NOI
(NIS Millions)
285
5.3%
300
8.5%
Increase in
proportionate NOI
this quarter
Q3/2020
Q3/2021
Rent Growth in New Lease Agreements This Quarter
In private subsidiaries in the group including exercise of options and renewing contracts
Commercial
Residential
+11.4%
Land
+24.8%
land for lease
FFO Per Share
(NIS)
The FFO per share increased by 77% compared to the same period in 2020
77%
0.71
0.40
Q3/2020
Q3/2021
Occupancy Rate
98.0%
90.7%
94.3%
92.6%
93.0%
As of September 30, 2021
93.4%
Israel
U.S.
Brazil
CEE
North Europe
Operating Cash Flow Per Share
Equity Per Share
Expanded Solo (NIS)
The Operating CF per share increased by 150% compared to the same period in 2020
0.70
0.28
150%
Q3/2020
Q3/2021
(NIS)
Equity per share decreased by approx. NIS 0.7 as a result of the strengthening of the NIS
36.8
0.7
36.1
NIS
31/12/2020
30/9/2021
Development This Quarter and After
In Israel the company won the 'Apartment for Rent' auction near
Tel-Hashomer hospital in Ramat Gan to construct 4 residential apartment buildings with 243 apartments for rent in a land including approx. 23.3 thousand sqm main, and approx. 7.3 thousand sqm of service area (before righ additions/Shabas reliefs). The auction for planning, constructing and managing a residential compound of long-term leasing, for a period of 20 years. Half of the units will be designated for affordable rent housing for eligible tenants in accordance with the conditions of Israel Lands Authority, and the other half will be leased by the society in the free market.
This Quarter Horizons completed Non-Recourse funding backed by a lease contract with Home Depot of an asset in Manhattan in an amount of approx.$134 million.
The new funding (replaces a funding that would have caused tax invasion) will generate proceeds on the investment of approx. $34 million in cash while maintaining full ownership of the property and generating over $600,000 in free cash flow. As of September 30, 2021, the asset is documented in company books IFRS at $27 million. The company estimates that a significant increase in value is expected, given the funding it has received and the lease agreement with Home-Depot.
A request was submitted to increase the number of units that the company in planning in Brickell, Miami from 365 to approx. 500 units.
After the balance sheet date Gazit entered a merger agreement with Atruim, according to it will acquire all Atruim shares that are not owned by her, which constitutes approx.25% of capital shares of Atrium, at the price of 3.63 euro per share.
Gazit Brazil received approval of the Securities Authority in Brazil of prospectus documents for the IPO in Sao Paulo Stock Market. The company will have 180 days to complete the IPO by virtue of the prospectus.
Completion of the issue and expansion of bond series 14 and 16 bonds to the extent of $1.1 billion.
Residential Lease Activity This Period
Acquiring
262
income producing
units
In June an acquisition of the building in the financial square Brickell, Miami Florida was completed.
During the quarter, the average rent price in new lease agreements increased by approx. 30% compared to the
former agreements
Acquiring
243
units in planning
In the 'Rent an
Apartment' project
before Shabas reliefs,
in the stages of
issuing the permit expect to finish in 4 years
Acquiring
650
units for leasing
Atruim completed an
acquisition of
approx.650 units for rent in Warsaw and Kraków, Poland expected to start yielding in the first half of 2022
In construction
200
units
(adjacent to
Promenada asset)
Atruim has begun first stage construction of 200 units from 2,000 units adjacent to the asset owned by Atruim Promenada (Warsaw, Poland)
In construction
275
units destinated
to leasing
Citycon is in
construction of 8
residential buildings in Lippulaiva ,Finland of them 400 units are destined to be leased by Citycon, the first units are expected to start yielding in December 2022
In planning
500
units destinated to leasing
A request was
submitted to expand the building rights of the tower in Brickell from 365 units to approx. 500 units
Total owned by
2,130
the Group Approx.
Units for leasing in different stages
The information above includes information regarding projects under planning and construction, which constitutes a forward Looking Statements, as defined under Israeli Securities Law - 1968.
Such information is based on the Company's estimations as of the date of this presentation and might change in the future. For additional information please see page 2 of the presentation.
