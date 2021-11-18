Gazit Globe : Q3 2021 - Presentation

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may include forward-looking statements as defined in section 32A of the Securities Law, 1968, including forecasts, evaluations, estimates, financial and operational data that refers to future events whose fulfillment is not certain and is not under the control of the Company and its investee companies, forecasts and data in respect of projects in planning and development, forecast development timetables, construction costs and future revenues and other financial information, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global economic crisis. Such information is based on the Company's subjective evaluation based upon past experience and the professional knowledge the Company has accumulated, using the Company's and its investee companies' existing knowledge, and on the Company's expectations and current estimates concerning future developments and trends, and their expected impact on the Company's operations, as known to the Company at the time of preparation of this presentation.

Notwithstanding that we believe that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking assumption are reasonable, any such assumption can turn out to be inaccurate, and a forward-looking declaration based on such an assumption can turn out to be erroneous. Actual results and future trends might materially change from those presented or understood from any forward- looking declaration in this presentation, dependent on a range of factors. These include risk factors that characterize the Company's business and that of its investee companies as detailed in the Company's Periodic Report and other information we have submitted to the Israel Securities Authority, including under the heading of "Risk Factors" in the Company's Periodic Report, which include economic conditions that impact on geographic regions, changes in leasing policies of retail chains and major tenants, risks involved in the area of renovation and development of properties, competition, growth in operating costs and other expenses, developments in the economic and geopolitical environment in areas where the Company and its investee companies operate, including with attention to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, as well as receipt of regulatory approvals required in order to realize development potential. Accordingly the results of the Company's operations may be materially different from what is stated in this presentation.

Apart from the duty to disclose information as required under the applicable securities laws, we do not undertake to update the information in this presentation or to publish the results of any change to any declaration that might occur in order to reflect events or circumstances that will have occurred, or to which we became aware, after the date of this presentation.

The information included in this presentation does not represent a prospectus or other offering document, and is not and does not create any invitation of proposal to sell or any solicitation for any invitation or offer to purchase or register for purchase any securities of Gazit-Globe Ltd or any other company. In addition the information or any part of it or the fact of its distribution do not represent the basis or possibility to rely upon them in respect of any action, contract, undertaking or in connection with securities of Gazit-Globe Ltd.

2