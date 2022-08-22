Bulgaria says talks to resume Russian gas supplies are 'inevitable'

SOFIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's interim energy minister
said it was "inevitable" that the Balkan country would discuss
resuming gas deliveries with Russia's Gazprom that
were halted in April, after the government promised to secure
adequate supplies for the winter.
Rossen Hristov did not say when negotiations with the
Russian company will start, but said they would be needed to
secure cheaper gas for the country.
"Given the demands of business and the trade unions, in
reality, talks with Gazprom to renew supplies are inevitable,"
Hristov told reporters.
The European Union country had been meeting more than 90% of
its gas needs with Russian deliveries until April, when Gazprom
cut supplies to Bulgaria over the previous government's refusal
to pay in roubles.
Its long-term contract with Gazprom expires at the end of
2022.
Hristov accused the previous government of reformist Prime
Minister Kiril Petkov, which collapsed in June just six months
after taking office, of damaging ties with Russia over its
invasion of Ukraine.
He said he did not expect easy and quick talks. "The
situation with Gazprom is not rosy at all... We would obviously
would have to turn to them now. The talks will be very hard and
very difficult," he told reporters.
Hundreds of Bulgarians have held protests against the
interim government since it took office on Aug. 2, worried it
would work to resume Russian gas supplies and once more increase
the Kremlin's influence over the economy.
Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria said on Sunday gas
deliveries to Bulgaria could be resumed if there was a political
will from Sofia, reiterating payments should be in roubles.
At present the country, which needs about 3 billion of cubic
metres of gas per year, gets 1 bcm a year from Azerbaijan and
buys the rest from the market.
Wholesale gas prices have jumped by about 60% to about 300
levs ($153.44) per megawatt hour in August.
Business organisations and trade unions said high gas prices
were hitting industry and called on the government to seek ways
to resume Russian gas imports, which would be cheaper than
buying on the open market.
Sofia is starting talks with Azerbaijan this week to boost
Azeri supplies and would also discuss deliveries with Turkish
gas traders, Hristov said.
The interim government has decided to seal a deal with U.S.
gas company Cheniere for just one cargo of liquefied natural gas
for October, saying it could not secure slots at LNG terminals
at affordable prices for the other six cargos secured by the
previous Cabinet.
