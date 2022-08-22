Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
09:49aBulgaria says talks to resume Russian gas supplies are 'inevitable'
RE
08:31aFactbox-Companies applying for payments from the German gas levy
RE
08:08aBulgaria says talks needed to resume Russian gas supplies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bulgaria says talks to resume Russian gas supplies are 'inevitable'

08/22/2022 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOFIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's interim energy minister said it was "inevitable" that the Balkan country would discuss resuming gas deliveries with Russia's Gazprom that were halted in April, after the government promised to secure adequate supplies for the winter.

Rossen Hristov did not say when negotiations with the Russian company will start, but said they would be needed to secure cheaper gas for the country.

"Given the demands of business and the trade unions, in reality, talks with Gazprom to renew supplies are inevitable," Hristov told reporters.

The European Union country had been meeting more than 90% of its gas needs with Russian deliveries until April, when Gazprom cut supplies to Bulgaria over the previous government's refusal to pay in roubles.

Its long-term contract with Gazprom expires at the end of 2022.

Hristov accused the previous government of reformist Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, which collapsed in June just six months after taking office, of damaging ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

He said he did not expect easy and quick talks. "The situation with Gazprom is not rosy at all... We would obviously would have to turn to them now. The talks will be very hard and very difficult," he told reporters.

Hundreds of Bulgarians have held protests against the interim government since it took office on Aug. 2, worried it would work to resume Russian gas supplies and once more increase the Kremlin's influence over the economy.

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria said on Sunday gas deliveries to Bulgaria could be resumed if there was a political will from Sofia, reiterating payments should be in roubles.

At present the country, which needs about 3 billion of cubic metres of gas per year, gets 1 bcm a year from Azerbaijan and buys the rest from the market.

Wholesale gas prices have jumped by about 60% to about 300 levs ($153.44) per megawatt hour in August.

Business organisations and trade unions said high gas prices were hitting industry and called on the government to seek ways to resume Russian gas imports, which would be cheaper than buying on the open market. Sofia is starting talks with Azerbaijan this week to boost Azeri supplies and would also discuss deliveries with Turkish gas traders, Hristov said.

The interim government has decided to seal a deal with U.S. gas company Cheniere for just one cargo of liquefied natural gas for October, saying it could not secure slots at LNG terminals at affordable prices for the other six cargos secured by the previous Cabinet. ($1 = 1.9551 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.53% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.31% 59.7 Delayed Quote.-20.87%
All news about GAZPROM
09:49aBulgaria says talks to resume Russian gas supplies are 'inevitable'
RE
08:31aFactbox-Companies applying for payments from the German gas levy
RE
08:08aBulgaria says talks needed to resume Russian gas supplies
RE
07:03aShares slip, dollar dominates as recession looms
RE
06:07aMARKETMIND : Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole
RE
05:38aEuropean stocks eye worst day in over a month on looming energy crisis
RE
04:07aEurope braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports
RE
12:22aGazprom Plans Three-day Closure of Nord Stream 1 Pipeline For Maintenance
MT
12:13aGermany must expect Russia to cut gas supply further - economy minister
RE
08/19Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,72x
Yield 2022 21,2%
Capitalization 74 282 M 78 785 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%78 785
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.45%2 295 290
SHELL PLC38.64%193 548
TOTALENERGIES SE18.06%135 050
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%132 250
EQUINOR ASA58.94%122 164