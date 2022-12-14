Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 turbines

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday said it would revoke a time-limited sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

"Canada is making this decision recognizing that the circumstances around granting the waiver have changed, it no longer serves its intended purpose," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)