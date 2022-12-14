Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
05:17pCanada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 turbines
RE
04:48pCanada's Trudeau to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream pipeline parts -Bloomberg News
RE
01:47pMoldova plans to sue Russia's Gazprom for failure to stick to contract -deputy PM
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 turbines

12/14/2022 | 05:17pm EST
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday said it would revoke a time-limited sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

"Canada is making this decision recognizing that the circumstances around granting the waiver have changed, it no longer serves its intended purpose," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.45% 64.747 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 72 303 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%74 213
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.90%1 792 750
SHELL PLC42.93%201 987
TOTALENERGIES SE29.71%153 697
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.29%128 373
EQUINOR ASA56.00%119 562