  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
04:11aCold winter could test Germany's gas supply, regulator warns
RE
03:45aYamal-Europe eastward gas flows fall, flows via Ukraine steady
RE
09/14Italy must increase LNG capacity in 2023, Eni CEO says
RE
Cold winter could test Germany's gas supply, regulator warns

09/15/2022 | 04:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - A cold winter could test Germany's gas supply and any shortage won't be foreseeable until it is too late, the head of the country's energy regulator told a newspaper on Thursday.

"If we get a very cold winter, we have a problem," Bundesnetzagentur boss Klaus Mueller said in an interview with the Handelsblatt business daily.

Germany is racing to meet its gas storage targets in time for winter. Russia's Gazprom cut off deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Aug. 31 after reducing flows in June.

"By having well-filled storage facilities, we can buy ourselves more time for longer preparation for a gas shortage," Mueller said in an interview. "However, we cannot predict gas consumption more than a week and a half in advance. This is mainly due to the weather forecasts."

Gas storage were at nearly 89% capacity as of Sept. 14 as Germany aims to reach 95% capacity by Nov. 1.

Private consumer behaviour and circumstances in neighbouring countries will also help determine whether Germany suffers a shortage, Mueller said.

"There have already been more gas outflows in the past few days than I had hoped," Mueller said.

"In view of the warm temperature and the extremely high gas prices, I was very surprised. That has to change."

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Rachel More and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
04:11aCold winter could test Germany's gas supply, regulator warns
RE
03:45aYamal-Europe eastward gas flows fall, flows via Ukraine steady
RE
09/14Italy must increase LNG capacity in 2023, Eni CEO says
RE
09/14Kremlin says other regions besides Europe willing to buy Russian gas
RE
09/14KREMLIN : EU not the only region that can buy Russian gas
RE
09/14Eastward gas flows at Mallnow fall, Russia-EU gas via Ukraine stable
RE
09/14Gazprom expects steady gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday - TASS
RE
09/13Uniper Considers Swedish Arbitration Court Case Against Gazprom
MT
09/13Exclusive-Uniper mulls damage claims against Gazprom in Swedish court -sources
RE
09/13Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
RE
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 892 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 892
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.69%2 176 387
SHELL PLC44.35%194 027
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.15%139 204
TOTALENERGIES SE14.86%127 060
EQUINOR ASA54.98%115 795