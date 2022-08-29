Dollar hits 20-year high as Fed flags higher rates for longer

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S dollar surged to a
20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday after
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates
would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.
The dollar index scaled to a fresh two-decade peak of
109.44 in the Asia trade, with greenback strength pushing other
major currencies to new lows and putting pressure on its
emerging markets counterparts.
The dollar hit 138.88 against the Japanese yen,
the highest since July 21, while the offshore yuan
fell to a fresh two-year low of 6.9321 per dollar.
Sterling also fell to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1656
and was last down 0.61% to $1.1658, while the euro
fell 0.49% to $0.9916.
The moves extended dollar gains made on Friday when Powell
warned there'd be "some pain" for households and businesses as
it will take time for the Fed to control inflation.
"Powell made it clear that there is no dovish pivot as some
market participants had expected," Carol Kong, senior associate
for currency strategy and international economics at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"I think for this week, the (U.S. dollar index) is going to
track even higher towards 110 points, just as market
participants continue to price in more aggressive tightening
cycles by the major central banks."
Yields on U.S. Treasuries were also up on Monday on the back
of Powell's comments, with the two-year yields rising
to 3.4890%, the highest since late 2007, while the 10-year
yields stood at around 3.1229%.
Markets are now pricing in about a 76.5% chance of a 75
basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting in September.
"While the discussion on the magnitude of rate hikes may
start to take a backseat from here, focus will shift to peak
rates and how long those will be held," said Charu Chanana,
market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.
Despite the potential for a hike that big at the European
Central Bank's September policy meeting, the euro has struggled
with investors more focused on an energy crisis in the bloc.
Markets are pricing in the risk that the ECB could hike by
75 basis points next month, after some policymakers
flagged interest for such a big move.
However, Saxo's Chanana said the bigger focus will be on the
Nord Stream maintenance and how quickly the pipeline comes back
to operation, as Russian state energy giant Gazprom is
expected to halt natural gas supplies to Europe this week, from
Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
Similarly, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand
dollars struggled to hold gains on Monday.
The Aussie was down 0.7% to $0.6842, the lowest
since July 19, while the kiwi hit a new one-month low
of $0.6103.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin remained below the
$20,000 level as investor sentiment dipped, and was last down
3.89% to $19,843.02.
