  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
Gazprom Partners With Rostelecom For Digital Platform
MT
Germany Moves To Nationalize Gazprom's Former Unit Gazprom Germania
MT
Dollar hits 20-year high as Fed flags higher rates for longer
RE
Dollar hits 20-year high as Fed flags higher rates for longer

08/29/2022 | 12:50am EDT
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.

The dollar index scaled to a fresh two-decade peak of 109.44 in the Asia trade, with greenback strength pushing other major currencies to new lows and putting pressure on its emerging markets counterparts.

The dollar hit 138.88 against the Japanese yen, the highest since July 21, while the offshore yuan fell to a fresh two-year low of 6.9321 per dollar.

Sterling also fell to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1656 and was last down 0.61% to $1.1658, while the euro fell 0.49% to $0.9916.

The moves extended dollar gains made on Friday when Powell warned there'd be "some pain" for households and businesses as it will take time for the Fed to control inflation.

"Powell made it clear that there is no dovish pivot as some market participants had expected," Carol Kong, senior associate for currency strategy and international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"I think for this week, the (U.S. dollar index) is going to track even higher towards 110 points, just as market participants continue to price in more aggressive tightening cycles by the major central banks."

Yields on U.S. Treasuries were also up on Monday on the back of Powell's comments, with the two-year yields rising to 3.4890%, the highest since late 2007, while the 10-year yields stood at around 3.1229%.

Markets are now pricing in about a 76.5% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting in September.

"While the discussion on the magnitude of rate hikes may start to take a backseat from here, focus will shift to peak rates and how long those will be held," said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

Despite the potential for a hike that big at the European Central Bank's September policy meeting, the euro has struggled with investors more focused on an energy crisis in the bloc.

Markets are pricing in the risk that the ECB could hike by 75 basis points next month, after some policymakers flagged interest for such a big move.

However, Saxo's Chanana said the bigger focus will be on the Nord Stream maintenance and how quickly the pipeline comes back to operation, as Russian state energy giant Gazprom is expected to halt natural gas supplies to Europe this week, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

Similarly, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to hold gains on Monday.

The Aussie was down 0.7% to $0.6842, the lowest since July 19, while the kiwi hit a new one-month low of $0.6103.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin remained below the $20,000 level as investor sentiment dipped, and was last down 3.89% to $19,843.02.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.13% 0.68974 Delayed Quote.8.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.31% 0.68414 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.19% 19691.2 End-of-day quote.-53.15%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.42% 19554.1 End-of-day quote.-59.04%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.17485 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.165 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.771343 Delayed Quote.10.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.7643 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.35% 13137.44 Real-time Quote.7.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 0.99167 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.27% 0.012597 Delayed Quote.6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012493 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.66% 5583.67 Real-time Quote.-11.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.61043 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.41% 444.4237 Real-time Quote.148.50%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.19% 1.00839 Delayed Quote.14.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,60x
Yield 2022 15,8%
Capitalization 74 282 M 76 874 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%76 874
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.91%2 303 276
SHELL PLC43.91%200 099
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.65%138 320
TOTALENERGIES SE20.91%137 425
EQUINOR ASA72.17%133 525