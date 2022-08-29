Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer

LONDON Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S dollar climbed to a
20-year high against other major currencies on Monday after
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates
would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against a basket of peers, scaled a fresh two-decade peak of
109.48.
That left its European peers in the doldrums even as hawkish
European Central Bank comments boosted expectations for a
supersized September rate hike.
The euro was down a quarter of a percent in early European
trade at $0.99415, within sight of recent 20-year
lows, while Britain's pound sank to a 2-1/2 year low.
London markets were closed for a public holiday.
Powell told the Jackson Hole central banking conference in
Wyoming on Friday that the Fed would raise rates as high as
needed to restrict growth, and would keep them there "for some
time" to bring down inflation that is running at more than three
times the Fed's 2% goal.
"Powell's comments endorsed the pricing of a higher Fed
funds rate for a longer period," said Kenneth Broux, a currency
strategist at Societe Generale. "The assumption that the Fed
would start cutting rates in mid-2023 is premature."
Money markets responded by ramping up bets for a more
aggressive Fed rate hike in September, with the chances of a
75bps hike now seen around 70%.
U.S. Treasury yields shot up, with two-year bond yields
hitting a 15-year high at around 3.49%, bolstering
the greenback.
The dollar was up 0.8% at 138.81 yen, having hit
its highest since July 21, while the offshore yuan
fell to a fresh two-year low of 6.9321 per dollar.
Sterling fell to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1649 and
was last down 0.5% to $1.1676.
"I think for this week, the (U.S. dollar index) is going to
track even higher towards 110 points, just as market
participants continue to price in more aggressive tightening
cycles by the major central banks," said Carol Kong, senior
associate for currency strategy and international economics at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Speaking at the Jackson Hole Symposium, ECB board member
Isabel Schnabel, French Central Bank chief Francois Villeroy de
Galhau and Latvian central bank Governor Martins Kazaks all
argued for forceful or significant policy action.
Even as the potential for a big ECB rate hike in September
rises, the euro has struggled given an energy crisis in the bloc
that raises recession risks. Russian state energy giant Gazprom
is expected to halt natural gas supplies to Europe
from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
And as risk-off sentiment gripped world markets, the
Australian and New Zealand dollars also succumbed to selling
pressure.
The Aussie dollar fell to $0.6838, the lowest since
July 19, while the kiwi hit its lowest since mid-July
at $0.61.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin recovered some ground
but remained below the $20,000 level it dipped below at the
weekend.
