Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates

LONDON Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar shot higher on Monday,
briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other
currencies, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled
interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down
uncomfortably high inflation.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against a basket of peers, scaled a fresh two-decade peak of
109.48 before pulling back slightly as the European session wore
on.
It held around 0.5% firmer against Japan's yen, while
China's yuan breached the key threshold of 6.9 per dollar and
Britain's pound hit a fresh 2-1/2 year low.
The euro managed to claw back some ground and was last up
0.3% at $0.9993 as hawkish European Central Bank comments lifted
expectations for a supersized September rate hike.
London markets were closed for a public holiday.
Powell told the Jackson Hole central banking conference in
Wyoming on Friday that the Fed would raise rates as high as
needed to restrict growth, and would keep them there "for some
time" to bring down inflation that is running at more than three
times the Fed's 2% goal.
"Powell's comments endorsed the pricing of a higher Fed
funds rate for a longer period," said Kenneth Broux, a currency
strategist at Societe Generale. "The assumption that the Fed
would start cutting rates in mid-2023 is premature."
Money markets ramped up bets for a more aggressive Fed rate
hike in September, with the chances of a 75 basis point hike now
seen around 70%. U.S. Treasury yields shot up, with two-year
bond yields hitting a 15-year high at around 3.49%,
bolstering the greenback.
The dollar was up 0.54% at 138.43 yen, having hit
its highest since July 21.
The onshore yuan finished domestic trade at
6.9210 per dollar, the weakest close since Aug. 20, 2020, while
the offshore yuan fell to a fresh two-year low of
6.9325 per dollar.
Sterling fell to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1649 and
was last down 0.25% at $1.17005.
Expectations for a supersized September rate hike in the
euro area also rose. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel warned on
Saturday that central banks risk losing public trust and must
act forcefully to curb inflation, even if that drags their
economies into a recession.
"Central banks have no interest in being anything but
hawkish right now, given inflation, so they will hike rates
aggressively," said Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich.
Still, the euro was also seen held back by an energy crisis
in the bloc that raises recession risks. Russian state energy
giant Gazprom is expected to halt natural gas supplies
to Europe from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
As risk-off sentiment gripped world markets, the Aussie
dollar fell to $0.6838, the lowest since July 19, while
the kiwi dollar hit its lowest since mid-July at $0.61.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin recovered some ground
but remained below the $20,000 level it dipped below at the
weekend.
