EU price cap on Russian gas would trigger immediate cut-off in supplies -Hungary

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A proposed European price cap
on Russian gas goes against European and Hungarian interests,
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, ahead
of an emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers.
Szijjarto, who met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in
Moscow in July, seeking 700 million cubic metres of gas on top
of an existing long-term supply deal, said the proposed price
cap would trigger an immediate cut-off in supplies to Europe.
Gazprom started to ramp up supplies to Hungary last month,
adding to previously agreed deliveries via the Turkstream
pipeline. Russia supplies Hungary with most of its oil and gas
needs.
EU energy ministers are set to discuss on Friday ways to
tame energy prices, which have surged as Russia has halted most
gas flows to Europe in response to European sanctions over
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The plan that would impose a price cap exclusively on
Russian gas coming via pipelines is entirely against European
and Hungarian interests," Szijjarto said in a Facebook video.
"If price restrictions were to be imposed exclusively on
Russian gas, that would evidently lead to an immediate cut-off
in Russian gas supplies. It does not take a Nobel Prize to
recognise that," he said.
The Czech Republic, which is helping guide discussions as
holders of the EU's rotating presidency, has said it wanted to
remove capping Russian gas prices from the agenda of the
meeting.
"This morning ... we will do our utmost to make Brussels
finally understand that gas supplies are not an ideological or
political issue, but one of hardcore physical reality,"
Szijjarto said.
Under a deal signed last year, before the start of the war
in neighbouring Ukraine, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under a
long-term deal with Russia and a further 1 bcm via a pipeline
from Austria. The agreement with Gazprom is for 15 years.
Hungary has sharply criticised EU sanctions on Russia over
its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, saying the moves have
failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully, while they risked
destroying the European economy.
