Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
01:01aEU price cap on Russian gas would trigger immediate cut-off in supplies -Hungary
RE
09/08Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 Secures Four-Month Debt Moratorium Extension from Swiss Tribunal
MT
09/08Gazprom's Swiss Unit Secures Extended Debt Restructuring Moratorium
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU price cap on Russian gas would trigger immediate cut-off in supplies -Hungary

09/09/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A proposed European price cap on Russian gas goes against European and Hungarian interests, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, ahead of an emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers.

Szijjarto, who met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow in July, seeking 700 million cubic metres of gas on top of an existing long-term supply deal, said the proposed price cap would trigger an immediate cut-off in supplies to Europe.

Gazprom started to ramp up supplies to Hungary last month, adding to previously agreed deliveries via the Turkstream pipeline. Russia supplies Hungary with most of its oil and gas needs.

EU energy ministers are set to discuss on Friday ways to tame energy prices, which have surged as Russia has halted most gas flows to Europe in response to European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The plan that would impose a price cap exclusively on Russian gas coming via pipelines is entirely against European and Hungarian interests," Szijjarto said in a Facebook video.

"If price restrictions were to be imposed exclusively on Russian gas, that would evidently lead to an immediate cut-off in Russian gas supplies. It does not take a Nobel Prize to recognise that," he said.

The Czech Republic, which is helping guide discussions as holders of the EU's rotating presidency, has said it wanted to remove capping Russian gas prices from the agenda of the meeting.

"This morning ... we will do our utmost to make Brussels finally understand that gas supplies are not an ideological or political issue, but one of hardcore physical reality," Szijjarto said.

Under a deal signed last year, before the start of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under a long-term deal with Russia and a further 1 bcm via a pipeline from Austria. The agreement with Gazprom is for 15 years.

Hungary has sharply criticised EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, saying the moves have failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully, while they risked destroying the European economy. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.18% 89.74 Delayed Quote.19.10%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.04% 162.06 Delayed Quote.-51.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.23% 60.7184 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
WTI 1.12% 83.952 Delayed Quote.8.87%
All news about GAZPROM
01:01aEU price cap on Russian gas would trigger immediate cut-off in supplies -Hungary
RE
09/08Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 Secures Four-Month Debt Moratorium Extension from Swiss Tribuna..
MT
09/08Gazprom's Swiss Unit Secures Extended Debt Restructuring Moratorium
MT
09/07Gazprom unit granted extension on Nord Stream 2 debt restructuring moratorium until Jan
RE
09/07Oil prices rise on spectre of Europe energy rationing
RE
09/07WRAPUP 7-Ukrainian general says huge gains made in lightning counteroffensive
RE
09/07How could Europe cap surging energy prices?
RE
09/07German AdBlue maker running out of stock after production halt
RE
09/07Russia says output recovery at Sakhalin 1 depends on Exxon
RE
09/07EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 76 783 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%76 783
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.30%2 159 353
SHELL PLC39.97%188 213
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%139 765
TOTALENERGIES SE10.24%125 796
EQUINOR ASA49.49%112 092