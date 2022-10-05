EUROPE GAS-Prices ease as stocks fill, supply swells

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices
fell to their lowest levels since June and July on Wednesday,
dragged down by almost full gas storages, healthy supply from
Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a windy weather
outlook.
In the Dutch market, the day-ahead price was 7
euros lower at 85 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0848 GMT.
The UK equivalent fell by 47.50 pence to 82.50
pence per therm, with day-ahead prices in both markets at their
lowest levels since June.
European gas storages are nearly 90% full, which has helped
to lower day-ahead prices that are 72% below their peak in
August, Refinitiv analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv said.
"With the now weaker appetite for spot supplies, most of the
upside risk rests in the winter months," he said.
The Dutch front-month contract fell by 7 euros
to 158 euros/MWh, the lowest level since mid-July.
The British November contract fell by 24.25
pence to 270 pence/therm.
Lower gas demand allowed increased storage, while Norwegian
supplies and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Europe
have replaced the loss of 57 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
Russian gas deliveries, Georg Zachmann at think-tank Bruegel
said in a tweet.
"EU+UK Gas imports in the first nine month of 2022 are
identical to those in 2021 (316 bcm)," Zachmann wrote.
"Additionally, the gradual return of the Houston Freeport
terminal to operation sometime in late November will boost U.S.
LNG imports further and, potentially, help Europe meet eventual
surges in demand during cold spells this winter," broker Marex
said in a research note.
The second-largest U.S. exporter of LNG halted operations in
June after an explosion and fire and expect a return to 85% of
capacity by late November.
Latest weather models also suggested "more disturbed and
windier weather and, henceforth, a reduction in gas power
production", Marex said.
Peak wind power generation in Britain is forecast at 17.6
gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday and 17.3 GW on Thursday, out of a
total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it
is set to resume gas exports via Austria, mainly to Italy
following the suspension of flows over the weekend.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
rose by 4.13 euro to 71.05 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Barbara Lewis)