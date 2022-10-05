Advanced search
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
05:09aRussia's Gazprom Restarts Gas Supplies to Italy via Austria
MT
05:02aEUROPE GAS-Prices ease as stocks fill, supply swells
RE
03:09aItalian Energy Giant Eni to Secure Part of Russian Gas Flows Through Austria
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EUROPE GAS-Prices ease as stocks fill, supply swells

10/05/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell to their lowest levels since June and July on Wednesday, dragged down by almost full gas storages, healthy supply from Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a windy weather outlook.

In the Dutch market, the day-ahead price was 7 euros lower at 85 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0848 GMT.

The UK equivalent fell by 47.50 pence to 82.50 pence per therm, with day-ahead prices in both markets at their lowest levels since June.

European gas storages are nearly 90% full, which has helped to lower day-ahead prices that are 72% below their peak in August, Refinitiv analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv said.

"With the now weaker appetite for spot supplies, most of the upside risk rests in the winter months," he said.

The Dutch front-month contract fell by 7 euros to 158 euros/MWh, the lowest level since mid-July.

The British November contract fell by 24.25 pence to 270 pence/therm.

Lower gas demand allowed increased storage, while Norwegian supplies and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Europe have replaced the loss of 57 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas deliveries, Georg Zachmann at think-tank Bruegel said in a tweet.

"EU+UK Gas imports in the first nine month of 2022 are identical to those in 2021 (316 bcm)," Zachmann wrote.

"Additionally, the gradual return of the Houston Freeport terminal to operation sometime in late November will boost U.S. LNG imports further and, potentially, help Europe meet eventual surges in demand during cold spells this winter," broker Marex said in a research note.

The second-largest U.S. exporter of LNG halted operations in June after an explosion and fire and expect a return to 85% of capacity by late November.

Latest weather models also suggested "more disturbed and windier weather and, henceforth, a reduction in gas power production", Marex said.

Peak wind power generation in Britain is forecast at 17.6 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday and 17.3 GW on Thursday, out of a total metered capacity of nearly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it is set to resume gas exports via Austria, mainly to Italy following the suspension of flows over the weekend.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract rose by 4.13 euro to 71.05 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.83% 314.2617 Real-time Quote.74.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 78 999 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
