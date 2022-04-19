EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as demand returns after Easter, LNG supply looms

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas
prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with several scheduled
cargos of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and strong Norwegian
supply expected to meet a pick-up in demand following the Easter
holiday.
In the British gas market, the day-ahead contract
rose 55 pence to 165.00 p/therm, after plummeting on
Thursday ahead of the Easter holiday when consumption fell.
Despite the sharp rise on Tuesday, the contract remained
weaker than last week when it traded over 200 p/therm.
Analysts said the expectation of several LNG cargos could
pressure prices this week.
"Fundamentals for the coming week remain soft, eight cargoes
are scheduled to arrive at UK terminals before month-end,
ensuring send out remains brisk," analysts at Refinitiv said in
a daily research note.
Exports from Norway to Britain through the Langeled pipeline
were expected at 73 million cubic meters (mcm) on Tuesday, up 8
mcm from the previous day.
The Dutch day-ahead contract fell 16.65 euros to
84.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).
The Dutch May contract rose 5.4 euros to 93.40
euros/MWh
Traders said the market remains nervous about Russia's
decree made in March that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles
or else have their supplies cut, a move most European capitals
rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail."
The Kremlin said on Monday there was still time for
so-called "unfriendly" countries to switch currency, with
payment for delivery expected in May.
Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine dipped on
Friday in line with customer requests, while flows to Germany
through Nord Stream 1 were steady and flows increased eastbound
into Poland from Germany through the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
fell 0.04 euros to 79.93 euros a tonne.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)