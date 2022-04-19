Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-14
224.00 RUB   +0.85%
05:22aEUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as demand returns after Easter, LNG supply looms
RE
04:06aRussian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine fall
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as demand returns after Easter, LNG supply looms

04/19/2022 | 05:22am EDT
LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with several scheduled cargos of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and strong Norwegian supply expected to meet a pick-up in demand following the Easter holiday.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead contract rose 55 pence to 165.00 p/therm, after plummeting on Thursday ahead of the Easter holiday when consumption fell.

Despite the sharp rise on Tuesday, the contract remained weaker than last week when it traded over 200 p/therm.

Analysts said the expectation of several LNG cargos could pressure prices this week.

"Fundamentals for the coming week remain soft, eight cargoes are scheduled to arrive at UK terminals before month-end, ensuring send out remains brisk," analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

Exports from Norway to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were expected at 73 million cubic meters (mcm) on Tuesday, up 8 mcm from the previous day.

The Dutch day-ahead contract fell 16.65 euros to 84.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The Dutch May contract rose 5.4 euros to 93.40 euros/MWh

Traders said the market remains nervous about Russia's decree made in March that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles or else have their supplies cut, a move most European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail."

The Kremlin said on Monday there was still time for so-called "unfriendly" countries to switch currency, with payment for delivery expected in May.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine dipped on Friday in line with customer requests, while flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 were steady and flows increased eastbound into Poland from Germany through the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract fell 0.04 euros to 79.93 euros a tonne. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.85% 224 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.99% 361.6444 Real-time Quote.99.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.32% 79.269 Delayed Quote.10.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 B - -
Net income 2021 30 551 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,96x
Yield 2021 18,3%
Capitalization 62 073 M 62 073 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
