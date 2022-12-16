Advanced search
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
04:04aEastward Yamal-Europe gas flows stable, flows via Ukraine edge lower
RE
12:37aGazprom Expanding Single-Line Gas Measuring Stations
MT
12/15Kremlin: No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines
RE
Eastward Yamal-Europe gas flows stable, flows via Ukraine edge lower

12/16/2022 | 04:04am EST
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were stable on Friday morning, while flows of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia edged lower, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Yamal, Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 879,072 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, similar to levels seen on Thursday.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 47.3 million cubic metres (mcm), down from 49.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia’s Gazprom said it would ship 41.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, slightly down on volumes in recent days.

Data from the operator Nord Stream AG showed gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were briefly 65 kWh/h this morning but have since fallen back to zero.

Nord Steam AG did not immediately respond to comment on the data.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline which has since been damaged by suspected sabotage. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, additional reporting by Rachel More in Berlin; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
