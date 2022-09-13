Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Eastbound natural gas flows through the
Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany eased on Tuesday
morning as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut, while other
pipeline supplies of Russian gas to Europe were in line with
previous days.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 4,607,791 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at
0700-0800 CET, down from around 5,600,000 kWh/h on Monday, data
from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
However, the drop is in line with nominations, or requests
from shippers.
Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the
Baltic Sea rom Russia to Germany, remain at zero.
Russia halted flows on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be
three days of maintenance.
Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday that it will ship 42.4
million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a
volume unchanged from yesterday.
Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from
Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm on
Tuesday, little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian
transmission system data showed.
