  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
03:21aEastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
RE
09/12Rocketing energy prices hit as Europe debates gas price cap
RE
09/12KREMLIN : hard to predict impact on Russian gas transit from Ukraine's arbitration
RE
Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut

09/13/2022 | 03:21am EDT
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany eased on Tuesday morning as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut, while other pipeline supplies of Russian gas to Europe were in line with previous days.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,607,791 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0700-0800 CET, down from around 5,600,000 kWh/h on Monday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

However, the drop is in line with nominations, or requests from shippers.

Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea rom Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

Russia halted flows on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume unchanged from yesterday.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm on Tuesday, little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.62% 393.5481 Real-time Quote.114.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.46% 60.2 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 77 446 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 446
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.46%2 171 114
SHELL PLC43.14%193 109
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%140 102
TOTALENERGIES SE13.38%127 022
EQUINOR ASA51.00%114 548