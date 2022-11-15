Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian flows via Ukraine rise

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose on Tuesday
morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany as
did Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine, pipeline operator
data showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 5,598,525 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between
0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from around 4,670,000 kWh/h seen the
previous day.
Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via
the Velke Kapusany border point rose to 41.2 million cubic
metres (mcm), up from at 36.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian
transmission system data showed.
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it will ship
42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on
Tuesday, similar to levels over recent days.
Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the
Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.
The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be
three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow
blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.
Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since
then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Nora Buli in
Oslo; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Louise Heavens)