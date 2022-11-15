Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
03:53aEastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian flows via Ukraine rise
RE
01:51aRussia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
RE
11/14Poland Confirms Plan to Take Over Gazprom's Local Assets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian flows via Ukraine rise

11/15/2022 | 03:53am EST
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose on Tuesday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany as did Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 5,598,525 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from around 4,670,000 kWh/h seen the previous day.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to 41.2 million cubic metres (mcm), up from at 36.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, similar to levels over recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.04% 60.35 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 76 570 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%76 570
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.70%2 011 449
SHELL PLC45.39%196 795
TOTALENERGIES SE27.54%149 462
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.61%123 967
EQUINOR ASA48.71%112 322