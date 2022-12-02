Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline dip slightly

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,000,339 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0900 CET and 1000 CET (0800 and 0900 GMT), slightly lower than earlier in the morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were slightly higher at 40.3 million cubic metres (mcm), from 38.5 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, a similar volume to recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

