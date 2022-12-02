Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
05:36aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline dip slightly
RE
11/30Analysis-Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'
RE
11/30Moldova says price it pays Gazprom for natural gas to fall 4% in December
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline dip slightly

12/02/2022 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Worker climbs cylinder at gas compressor station at Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

LONDON (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany dipped slightly on Friday morning while requests for gas into Slovakia from Ukraine rose.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,000,339 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0900 CET and 1000 CET (0800 and 0900 GMT), slightly lower than earlier in the morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were slightly higher at 40.3 million cubic metres (mcm), from 38.5 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, a similar volume to recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.98% 61.8 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
All news about GAZPROM
05:36aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline dip slightly
RE
11/30Analysis-Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'
RE
11/30Moldova says price it pays Gazprom for natural gas to fall 4% in December
RE
11/30Gazprom rejects Uniper's claims for billions in compensation over undelivered gas
RE
11/30Uniper Files Arbitration Case Against Gazprom in Sweden; Stock Down 7%
MT
11/29Equinor to drill 25 exploration wells off Norway next year
RE
11/28Nord Stream updates Russia-Germany pipeline outage end-date to April next year
RE
11/28Gazprom Says Not Planning to Reduce Gas Supplies to Moldova
MT
11/28Russia's Gazprom lifts immediate threat of cut to Moldova's gas supply
RE
11/28Russia's Gazprom won't reduce gas supplies to Moldova, but reserves right to
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 76 874 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%76 874
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.93%1 959 606
SHELL PLC46.87%205 965
TOTALENERGIES SE32.80%155 830
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%129 354
EQUINOR ASA59.77%120 872