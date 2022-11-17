Advanced search
03:15aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine inch up
RE
11/16INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower as Fed pivot hopes ebb
RE
11/16Gas supply issue between India's Gail and former Gazprom unit to be resolved - minister
RE
Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine inch up

11/17/2022 | 03:15am EST
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Thursday morning, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine inched up.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 6,488,879 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET (0600 and 0700 GMT), up from 5,698,343 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 40.7 million cubic metres (mcm), slightly up from 40.5 mcm in the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would ship 42.9 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, similar to the levels reported in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
