Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine inch up

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through
the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on
Thursday morning, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine
inched up.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 6,488,879 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between
0700 CET and 0800 CET (0600 and 0700 GMT), up from 5,698,343
kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from
Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 40.7
million cubic metres (mcm), slightly up from 40.5 mcm in the
previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would ship
42.9 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on
Thursday, similar to the levels reported in recent days.
Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the
Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.
The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be
three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow
blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.
Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since
then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.
