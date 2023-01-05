Advanced search
Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stable, flows via Ukraine fall

01/05/2023 | 03:04am EST
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were stable on Thursday morning, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine fell.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,780,835 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET (0600 GMT and 0700 GMT), unchanged from the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 32.1 million cubic metres (mcm), down from 32.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would ship 37.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday compared to 37.8 million cubic metres the previous day.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
