    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
02:13aEnergy bill fears push German consumer sentiment to new low -GfK
RE
08/25Swiss Investor EEII Shifts To H1 Loss On Impairment Of Russian Portfolio Investment
MT
08/25Ukraine faces toughest winter yet, but gas reserve goal within reach
RE
Energy bill fears push German consumer sentiment to new low -GfK

08/26/2022 | 02:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gas flames of a cooker

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment is projected to hit a record low for the third month in a row in September as households brace for energy bills to go through the roof, a survey showed on Friday.

The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, fell to -36.5 heading into September, continuing a series of record lows that began in July, with a revised reading of -27.7 and continuing in August with a downwardly revised -30.9 points.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a reading of -31.8.

"Fear of significantly higher energy costs in coming months is forcing many households to take precautions and put money aside for future energy bills," said GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl, who added that doing so was further depressing the consumer climate as there was less money for other purchases.

The institute warned that the situation could become even worse in coming weeks and months if there is not sufficient fuel, especially gas, to heat homes, pushing bills even higher.

German households will have to pay several hundred euros more a year for gas under a levy, to be imposed from Oct. 1 through to March 2024, that is meant to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies.

The levy, foreseen as being adjusted every three months, could be set higher depending on market conditions, for example, if Russian energy giant Gazprom further cuts its deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

SEP 2022 AUG 2022 SEP 2021

Consumer climate -36.5 -30.9 -1.1

Consumer climate components AUG 2022 JUL 2022 AUG 2021

- willingness to buy -15.7 -14.5 10.3

- income expectations -45.3 -45.7 30.5

- business cycle expectations -17.6 -18.2 40.8

NOTE - The survey period was from Aug. 4-15, 2022.

The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year earlier.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,60x
Yield 2022 15,8%
Capitalization 74 282 M 77 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 3,81 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%77 668
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.91%2 290 655
SHELL PLC43.08%197 004
TOTALENERGIES SE21.08%136 379
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.46%135 465
EQUINOR ASA71.34%133 241