  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
05:10aKREMLIN : Europe to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown
RE
04:58aFX down as dollar rages; Russian stocks slip as Nord Stream 1 shutdown extends
RE
04:31aEuropean shares slide as Nord Stream shutdown extends
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FX down as dollar rages; Russian stocks slip as Nord Stream 1 shutdown extends

09/05/2022 | 04:58am EDT
* Hungarian retail growth slows as inflation bites

* Turkey inflation hits new 24-year high of 80.21%

* Indonesia govt sees inflation staying above target after fuel hike

* Russia scraps Saturday deadline for Nord Stream flows

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies fell on Monday as the dollar surged to two-decade highs on renewed recession fears after Russia said it had stopped gas supplies to Europe via a key pipeline, while regional stocks fell to near three-week lows.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said on Friday the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, shocking customers who had expected it to reopen on Saturday after three days of maintenance work.

The rouble stabilised close to the 61 mark against the dollar, while Gazprom fell 1%, and Russian stocks broke a six-day gaining streak to slip 0.1%.

Currencies in central and eastern European also weakened between 0.1% and 0.2% against the euro, which sank to a 20-year low.

"The energy crisis may have been brewing for months, but just like the financial crisis of 2008, stresses in the system, such as the over-reliance on Russian gas, have suddenly widened into deep cracks," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Czech real wages for the second quarter declined nearly 10% from a year ago while data also showed Hungarian retail sales growth slowed in July, giving further hints of an economic slowdown.

Poland's zloty outperformed peers to inch up 0.1% ahead of a central bank decision due Wednesday.

South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and China's yuan lost between 0.1% and 0.6%.

Elsewhere, Turkey's annual inflation climbed to a fresh 24-year high of 80.21% in August, a bit below expectations according to official data, after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and stoked a cost-of-living crisis.

"Even so, the central bank is likely to remain beholden to President Erdogan’s wishes for looser policy," said Liam Peach, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

"It seems that further interest rate cuts are more likely than not later this year, and given Turkey’s external vulnerabilities, this simply increases the risk of sharp falls in the lira."

The lira has lost 27% this year after shedding 44% last year.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's government said it expects inflation to stay above the central bank's target, forecasting an increase to between 6.6% and 6.8% this year after it raised fuel prices but said the measure would have minimal impact on economic growth.

The rupiah was little changed, while Jakarta stocks rose 0.8%.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
