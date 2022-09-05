FX down as dollar rages; Russian stocks slip as Nord Stream 1 shutdown extends

* Hungarian retail growth slows as inflation bites
* Turkey inflation hits new 24-year high of 80.21%
* Indonesia govt sees inflation staying above target after
fuel
hike
* Russia scraps Saturday deadline for Nord Stream flows
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies fell on Monday
as the dollar surged to two-decade highs on renewed recession
fears after Russia said it had stopped gas supplies to Europe
via a key pipeline, while regional stocks fell to near
three-week lows.
Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said on Friday the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely,
shocking customers who had expected it to reopen on Saturday
after three days of maintenance work.
The rouble stabilised close to the 61 mark
against the dollar, while Gazprom fell 1%, and Russian
stocks broke a six-day gaining streak to slip
0.1%.
Currencies in central and eastern European
also weakened between 0.1% and 0.2% against
the euro, which sank to a 20-year low.
"The energy crisis may have been brewing for months, but
just like the financial crisis of 2008, stresses in the system,
such as the over-reliance on Russian gas, have suddenly widened
into deep cracks," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and
markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Czech real wages for the second quarter declined nearly 10%
from a year ago while data also showed Hungarian retail sales
growth slowed in July, giving further hints of an economic
slowdown.
Poland's zloty outperformed peers to inch up 0.1%
ahead of a central bank decision due Wednesday.
South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and China's
yuan lost between 0.1% and 0.6%.
Elsewhere, Turkey's annual inflation climbed to a fresh
24-year high of 80.21% in August, a bit below expectations
according to official data, after the central bank unexpectedly
cut interest rates and stoked a cost-of-living crisis.
"Even so, the central bank is likely to remain beholden to
President Erdogan’s wishes for looser policy," said Liam Peach,
senior EM economist at Capital Economics.
"It seems that further interest rate cuts are more likely
than not later this year, and given Turkey’s external
vulnerabilities, this simply increases the risk of sharp falls
in the lira."
The lira has lost 27% this year after shedding 44%
last year.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's government said it expects inflation
to stay above the central bank's target, forecasting an increase
to between 6.6% and 6.8% this year after it raised fuel prices
but said the measure would have minimal impact on economic
growth.
The rupiah was little changed, while Jakarta stocks
rose 0.8%.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus
MacSwan)