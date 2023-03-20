Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
08:39aFactbox-Russia's tighter energy ties with China since Ukraine war
RE
08:25aFactbox-China's energy investments in Russia
RE
03/15India's GAIL to get LNG shipments from Germany's Sefe after nearly a year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Russia's tighter energy ties with China since Ukraine war

03/20/2023 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - China has increased purchases of Russian oil and gas in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine and the energy relationship between the two countries will be an important topic when presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Moscow this week.

Here are some facts about their energy ties.

- Russia's Gazprom supplies gas to China through a 3,000 km (1,865 mile) pipeline called Power of Siberia under a 30-year, $400 billion deal launched at the end of 2019. In 2022 exports amounted to about 15.5 billion cubic meters (bcm). They are planned to increase to 22 bcm in 2023 and reach full capacity of 38 bcm by 2027. In February 2022, China also agreed to buy up to 10 bcm of gas annually by around 2026 via a pipeline from Russia's far east island of Sakhalin. Russia's gas exports to China are still a small fraction of the record 177 bcm it delivered to Europe in 2018-19. Since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, volumes to Europe have shrunk, reaching about 62 bcm in 2022.

- Putin, Xi and the president of Mongolia held talks in September 2022 on a proposed new Power of Siberia 2 pipeline capable of delivering 50 bcm of gas per year from Russia to China via Mongolia. Moscow put forward the idea many years ago, but it has gained urgency as Russia turns to China to replace Europe as its major gas customer.

- Russia remained China's second-largest source of crude oil in 2022, after Saudi Arabia, as Chinese refiners snapped up low-cost Russian barrels shunned by Western countries shunned them after the invasion of Ukraine. Reuters' calculations suggest China may have saved some $5 billion last year through these discounts.

- China's crude oil imports from Russia jumped by 8% in 2022 to 86.25 million tonnes, equivalent to 1.72 million barrels per day (bpd), while its imports from the United States fell 31% to 7.89 million tonnes, Chinese customs data showed.

- China receives about 35% of the oil it buys from Russia via the Skovorodino-Mohe pipeline spur of the 4,070-km (2,540-mile) East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, thereby bypassing any vessel and freight restrictions.

- China's seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record in March as Chinese refiners take advantage of cheap prices as domestic fuel demand rebounds.

- China has largely ignored the sanctions imposed by Western nations on seaborne Russian crude since Dec. 5.

- Russia exported some 3.8 million tonnes of ESPO Blend crude oil from the Far East port of Kozmino in January 2023, a record monthly high for the port. The exports were sold above the Western price cap of $60 per barrel, market sources said.

- Russian oil export revenues were expected to rise in March as falling freight rates and strong demand in China and India push Russian oil prices towards the $60 per barrel Western price cap, based on traders' and Reuters' calculations, challenging the view that the mechanism is increasing pressure on Moscow. But the biggest weekly slide in oil since December will likely offset Russia's possible gains from lower freight costs and stronger Russian crude differentials to global benchmarks.

- At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, Reuters reported in January. An executive with the Chinese firm involved in the shipments estimated a total of 18 Chinese supertankers and another 16 Aframax-sized vessels could be used for shipping Russian crude in 2023, enough to transport 15 million tonnes a year or about 10% of total Urals exports.

(Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.24% 72.34 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.63% 364.573 Real-time Quote.-16.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.97% 76.705 Delayed Quote.6.86%
WTI -1.09% 66.335 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
All news about GAZPROM
08:39aFactbox-Russia's tighter energy ties with China since Ukraine war
RE
08:25aFactbox-China's energy investments in Russia
RE
03/15India's GAIL to get LNG shipments from Germany's Sefe after nearly a year
RE
03/14Russia says Serbia is under Western pressure to join sanctions
RE
03/13Russia's Patrushev doubts pro-Ukrainian group blew up Nord Stream
RE
03/13Gazprom to ship 41.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
03/08India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance
RE
03/07Germany says no results yet of Nord Stream pipelines sabotage investigation
RE
03/05Shell Unit Completes Withdrawal from Gazprom Neft JV in Western Siberia
MT
03/04Gazprom to ship 39.8 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B - -
Net income 2021 2 093 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 60 643 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM0.00%60 643
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.12%1 820 727
SHELL PLC-4.82%186 398
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.97%148 889
TOTALENERGIES SE-9.39%139 188
EQUINOR ASA-17.50%85 735