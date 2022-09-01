Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
11:21aFactbox-Russian businessmen who have died in unexplained circumstances
RE
10:20aRUSSIA'S NOVAK : we assume Nord Steam 1 maintenance lasts three days
RE
03:44aRussian stocks ease from recent highs, rouble edges towards 60 vs dollar
RE
Factbox-Russian businessmen who have died in unexplained circumstances

09/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Russian President Putin and Lukoil First Executive Vice President Maganov attend an award ceremony in Moscow

(Reuters) - Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil company Lukoil, became the latest in a series of businessmen to meet with sudden unexplained deaths when he fell from a hospital window in Moscow on Thursday.

Here is a list of other recent cases.

Leonid Shulman

- Shulman, 60, served as the head of the transport service at Gazprom Invest, which handles investment projects for gas giant Gazprom. His body was found on Jan. 30 in the bathroom of a cottage in Vyborgsky district, north of Saint Petersburg, local news reported, citing a source.

- A source told RIA news agency his death was believed to be a suicide. A local news portal reported that Shulman had been on sick leave due to a leg injury. https://bit.ly/3RipSFs https://bit.ly/3KApBLY

Alexander Tyulakov

- Tyulakov, a 61-year old executive at Gazprom, was found dead in the garage of his St Petersburg home on Feb. 25, the morning after Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian media reported.

- Neither Gazprom nor the region's investigative committee issued any public statements about the death, which newspaper Novaya Gazeta described as an apparent suicide. The newspaper reported that people describing themselves as members of Gazprom's security services cordoned off the scene. Reuters was not able to independently verify this report. https://bit.ly/3AIEyXT

Mikhail Watford

- Watford, a 66-year-old Ukrainian-born businessman, was found dead at a property in southeast England on Feb. 28, local media reported, citing police.

- Surrey Police were quoted as saying that officers were not treating his death as suspicious but that an investigation was under way. https://bit.ly/3CPvAur

Vladislav Avayev

- Avayev, a 51-year-old ex-vice president at Gazprombank, was found dead in a Moscow apartment along with the bodies of his wife and daughter on April 18, Russian media reported.

- Kommersant newspaper cited investigators as saying they believed Avayev, a well-known banker, had shot both of them before committing suicide. https://bit.ly/3Q2IsQJ

Sergei Protosenya

- On April 19, Sergei Protosenya, a 55-year-old former top manager of Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek, was found dead with his wife and daughter at a villa in Spain, Russian news media reported.

- Catalan regional police, investigating the case, have said they believe he killed them and then took his own life. https://bit.ly/3RtLbnG

Vladimir Lyakishev

- Lyakishev, the 45 year-old former co-owner of the Bratya Karavayevi restaurant chain, was found dead on the 16th floor balcony of the building where he lived, Russia's RBC media group reported.

- A source told RBC that Lyakishev was found with a gunshot wound to his head on May 4. https://bit.ly/3RtvkoS

Yury Voronov

- Voronov, the CEO and founder of Astra-Shipping, a company which worked on Arctic contracts for Gazprom, was found dead in a swimming pool at a cottage complex in Leningrad Region, RBC wrote in July. He was found with a gunshot wound to his head, while a pistol was found nearby, RBC said. https://bit.ly/3CSxH0v

Ravil Maganov

- Ravil Maganov, the 67-year-old chairman of Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.17% 93.03 Delayed Quote.28.14%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.-40.47%
PAO NOVATEK -0.50% 993 End-of-day quote.-42.27%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.22% 432.2971 Real-time Quote.144.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.56% 60.302 Delayed Quote.-19.98%
WTI -2.30% 87.031 Delayed Quote.22.16%
