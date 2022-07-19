Flows in Russia-Germany pipeline spike twice in a day, despite maintenance

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Flows of gas through the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline spiked for the second time on Tuesday, data
from its website showed, with flows of 23,681 kwh/h between 1600
and 1700 German time (1400 and 1600 GMT).
Hourly flows through the pipeline, the main source of
natural gas fuelling Europe's largest economy, have been at zero
since July 11, when the pipeline's 10 days of annual maintenance
began.
A similar spike took place two hours before, when flows
leapt from zero to 27137 kwh/h for the hour from 1200 GMT. Flows
stood at 29,000 kwh/h before the shutdown, aruond 40% of the
pipeline's full capacity.
