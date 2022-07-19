Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
11:35aFlows in Russia-Germany pipeline spike twice in a day, despite maintenance
RE
10:59aSome creditors received funds on Gazprom Swiss franc bonds - source
RE
07:59aGazprom Singapore misses LNG deliveries to Indian customer -sources
RE
Flows in Russia-Germany pipeline spike twice in a day, despite maintenance

07/19/2022 | 11:35am EDT
BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Flows of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline spiked for the second time on Tuesday, data from its website showed, with flows of 23,681 kwh/h between 1600 and 1700 German time (1400 and 1600 GMT).

Hourly flows through the pipeline, the main source of natural gas fuelling Europe's largest economy, have been at zero since July 11, when the pipeline's 10 days of annual maintenance began.

A similar spike took place two hours before, when flows leapt from zero to 27137 kwh/h for the hour from 1200 GMT. Flows stood at 29,000 kwh/h before the shutdown, aruond 40% of the pipeline's full capacity.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sarah Marsh)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.66% 56.064 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
11:35aFlows in Russia-Germany pipeline spike twice in a day, despite maintenance
RE
10:59aSome creditors received funds on Gazprom Swiss franc bonds - source
RE
07:59aGazprom Singapore misses LNG deliveries to Indian customer -sources
RE
07:45aBond yields jump, euro rallies on prospect of bigger ECB rate hikes
RE
07:29aIMF warns of severe recession across Europe in the event of a Russian gas embargo - FT
RE
07:14aCzechs secure LNG and transit routes through Dutch terminal-Industry minister
RE
07:04aEU says planning for all Nord Stream 1 scenarios, including no restart
RE
07:03aGazprom Signs $40 Billion Energy Cooperation Contract With Iran
MT
05:19aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise on concerns over Nord Stream 1, heat wave
RE
05:18aPutin meets Iranian leader on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,72x
Yield 2022 21,2%
Capitalization 74 282 M 81 360 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%81 360
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.30%2 255 084
SHELL PLC25.51%179 409
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.03%133 368
TOTALENERGIES SE9.00%126 815
EQUINOR ASA44.98%108 789