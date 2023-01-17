Advanced search
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
03:25aFormer Gazprom unit Sefe has secured regasification capacity at Dunkirk
RE
03:23aSefe Head: We Have The Ambition To Become Profitable In 2023
RE
03:03aEastward Yamal-Europe and Ukraine gas flows fall
RE
Former Gazprom unit Sefe has secured regasification capacity at Dunkirk

01/17/2023 | 03:25am EST
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gas importer Sefe has secured 3.5 billion cubic metres of regasification capacity in Dunkirk and is closing in on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals, its boss said, mapping out the former Gazprom division's future strategy.

The company is also assessing whether to take legal steps against its Russian ex-owner, which first stopped and then suspended supplies, Sefe managing director Egbert Laege told Reuters during the annual Handelsblatt Energy Summit.

"We have the ambition to become a profitable company in 2023," Laege said, adding the group had also secured long-term regasification capacity at the planned Hanseatic Energy Hub terminal in Stade, Germany. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.66% 158.1141 Real-time Quote.-28.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B - -
Net income 2021 2 093 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 68 108 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM0.00%68 108
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.16%1 879 412
SHELL PLC4.28%208 087
TOTALENERGIES SE1.24%160 019
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.28%133 178
EQUINOR ASA-12.29%98 791