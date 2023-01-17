Former Gazprom unit Sefe has secured regasification capacity at Dunkirk

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gas importer
Sefe has secured 3.5 billion cubic metres of regasification
capacity in Dunkirk and is closing in on new liquefied natural
gas (LNG) import deals, its boss said, mapping out the former
Gazprom division's future strategy.
The company is also assessing whether to take legal steps
against its Russian ex-owner, which first stopped and then
suspended supplies, Sefe managing director Egbert Laege told
Reuters during the annual Handelsblatt Energy Summit.
"We have the ambition to become a profitable company in
2023," Laege said, adding the group had also secured long-term
regasification capacity at the planned Hanseatic Energy Hub
terminal in Stade, Germany.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff,
editing by Kirsti Knolle)