Gas flows through Ukraine, eastward via Yamal-Europe, stable

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through
the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were stable on
Thursday morning, as were Russian supplies to Europe via
Ukraine.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 1,727,642 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between
0800 CET and 0900 CET (0700 GMT and 0800 GMT), unchanged from
the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from
Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 29.8
million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day,
Ukrainian transmission system data showed.
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would ship
35.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on
Thursday, in line with volumes reported so far this month but
down by around 15% from levels seen in the final months of 2022.
Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the
Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.
The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be
three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow
blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.
It has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)