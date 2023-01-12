Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
01/11Gazprom to ship 35.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
RE
01/10Russian gas transit via Ukraine at lows amid warm weather in Europe - source
RE
01/09Rosneft wants to supply gas to Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline - Kommersant
RE
Gas flows through Ukraine, eastward via Yamal-Europe, stable

01/12/2023 | 03:54am EST
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were stable on Thursday morning, as were Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,727,642 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET (0700 GMT and 0800 GMT), unchanged from the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 29.8 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would ship 35.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, in line with volumes reported so far this month but down by around 15% from levels seen in the final months of 2022.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

It has since been damaged by suspected sabotage. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.84% 67.63 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B - -
Net income 2021 2 093 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 68 121 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
