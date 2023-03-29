Gas pipeline under repair in Siberia catches fire -Tass

March 29 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline that was
being repaired in northern Siberia caught fire on Wednesday but
there was no disruption to supplies, Tass news agency cited
Gazprom as saying.
The incident occurred near Pelym, which is around 430 km
(270 miles) north of the Siberian energy hub of Tyumen. Gazprom
said there had been a depressurisation of the Yamburg-Yelets 1
pipeline, followed by a fire, Tass reported.
"There were no casualties. When the depressurisation
occurred, the gas pipeline section had been turned off for
repairs and was not involved in gas transportation," Tass cited
Gazprom as saying.
"Consumers are being fully supplied with gas via
parallel pipelines," it said, adding the cause of the incident
was unknown. Tass had earlier cited a local official as saying
the pipeline caught fire after an explosion.
