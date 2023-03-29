Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
05:09pGas pipeline under repair in Siberia catches fire -Tass
RE
12:13pRussian oil and gas condensate output down 0.2% y/y in February
RE
02:51aGazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gas pipeline under repair in Siberia catches fire -Tass

03/29/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 29 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline that was being repaired in northern Siberia caught fire on Wednesday but there was no disruption to supplies, Tass news agency cited Gazprom as saying.

The incident occurred near Pelym, which is around 430 km (270 miles) north of the Siberian energy hub of Tyumen. Gazprom said there had been a depressurisation of the Yamburg-Yelets 1 pipeline, followed by a fire, Tass reported.

"There were no casualties. When the depressurisation occurred, the gas pipeline section had been turned off for repairs and was not involved in gas transportation," Tass cited Gazprom as saying.

"Consumers are being fully supplied with gas via parallel pipelines," it said, adding the cause of the incident was unknown. Tass had earlier cited a local official as saying the pipeline caught fire after an explosion. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.72% 102.2568 Real-time Quote.-52.02%
All news about GAZPROM
05:09pGas pipeline under repair in Siberia catches fire -Tass
RE
12:13pRussian oil and gas condensate output down 0.2% y/y in February
RE
02:51aGazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
RE
03/28Russia's Novak: Moscow wants to agree key Power of Siberia 2 contracts th..
RE
03/28Russian natural gas output down 9.5% in Jan-Feb - newspaper
RE
03/28Gazprom to ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
RE
03/27Gazprom to ship 40 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
03/27Russia may demand compensation over Nord Stream explosions -diplomat
RE
03/27Russia may demand compensation over Nord Stream explosions -diplomat
RE
03/24Gazprom to ship 42.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B - -
Net income 2021 2 093 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 60 525 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM0.00%61 022
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.25%1 891 433
SHELL PLC-2.71%192 198
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.45%145 099
TOTALENERGIES SE-8.76%142 156
EQUINOR ASA-16.56%87 918
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer