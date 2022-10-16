Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
04:58aGazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt
RE
10/14Sweden shuns formal joint investigation of Nord Stream leak, citing national security
RE
10/14Russia expects Shell to be replaced at Sakhalin-2 by year-end - Novak
RE
Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

10/16/2022
The logo of Gazprom is displayed on a screen during the Saint Petersburg international gas forum in Saint Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin.

The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas.

"Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

President Vladimir Putin last month threatened to cut off energy supplies if price caps were imposed, warning the West it would be "frozen" like a wolf's tail in a famous Russian fairy tale.

Cutting supplies from Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the world's top natural gas exporter, would roil global energy markets, leaving the world economy facing even higher energy prices.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.94% 91.62 Delayed Quote.21.47%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.20% 319.6461 Real-time Quote.83.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.21% 61.15 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
WTI -3.74% 85.604 Delayed Quote.13.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 75 176 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%75 176
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.77%2 071 574
SHELL PLC39.97%181 516
TOTALENERGIES SE16.96%128 524
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.90%125 284
EQUINOR ASA54.37%108 645