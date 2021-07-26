Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  
Gazprom : Comment on statement of Yury Vitrenko, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine

07/26/2021 | 03:48am EDT
Message to the Media

July 24, 2021, 19:49

'We have familiarized ourselves with the statement of Yury Vitrenko, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine. We would like to point out that no one was offering Ukraine to buy Russian gas. The comment of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, was addressed to our partners from the EU, primarily German ones.

The comment was about the volumes of transit through Ukraine after 2024 corresponding to the new volumes of Russian gas purchased by EU companies under new contracts. It was also about our concerns related to the decarbonization of the EU economy in this regard.'

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 22 080 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,04x
Yield 2021 12,4%
Capitalization 89 626 M 89 686 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,79 $
Average target price 4,52 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM31.41%90 921
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.29%1 876 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.37%159 941
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED37.08%146 321
TOTALENERGIES SE0.95%125 422
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-5.65%77 281