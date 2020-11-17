Gazprom : Material Fact Statement On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on November 30, 2020

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by 00028-A registering authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is November 16, 2020 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: November 16, 2020. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in absentia (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): November 30, 2020. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:

2.3.1. On approval of updated Innovative Development Program of Gazprom with due consideration for activities and target indicators of national projects (programs): Science, Education, Digital Economy of Russian Federation, International Cooperation and Export, Development of Small- and Medium-Sized Entrepreneurship, Strategies for Science and Technology Development of Russian Federation until 2035, and action plans ("road maps") of National Technological Initiative.

