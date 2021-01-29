Log in
GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : On acquisition of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of separate entity (PDF, 55.5 KB)

01/29/2021 | 09:22am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ACQUISITION OF ISSUER'S RIGHT TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN NUMBER OF VOTES ATTACHED TO VOTING SHARES (STAKES) THAT CONSTITUTE EQUITY CAPITAL OF SEPARATE ENTITY

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)

7736050003

of issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

January 27, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity, in which issuer obtained right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital acquired by issuer: Gazpromneft Eastern European Projects
    Limited Liability Company.
    Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.
    INN: 7838094137.
    OGRN: 1217800006500.
  3. Type of issuer's acquired right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: indirect disposal.
  4. Entities controlled by issuer (chain of entities under issuer's direct or indirect control), through which issuer obtained right to indirectly dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity:
    Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom owns 95.679% stake in equity capital of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (address: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 5504036333, OGRN 1025501701686);
    Gazprom Neft owns 99.97% stake in GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company (address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7842183710, OGRN 1207800108900); Gazprom Neft owns 100.00% stake in equity capital of GPN-Invest Limited Liability Company (address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7728678933, OGRN 5087746602510); GPN-Invest owns 0.03% stake in equity capital of GPN-Asset Management Limited Liability Company (address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7842183710, OGRN 1207800108900);
    GPN-Asset Management owns 100.00% stake in equity capital of Gazpromneft Eastern European Projects Limited Liability Company (address: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7838094137, OGRN 1217800006500).
  5. Attribute of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares
    (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity obtained by issuer: independent disposal.
  6. Ground for issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (acquisition of shareholding in entity; conclusion of asset trust agreement, simple partnership agreement, contract of agency, shareholders' agreement; other agreement envisaging execution of rights attached to shares (stakes) of entity): incorporation of legal entity through restructuring by way of transformation.

2.6. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of prior to advent of relevant ground: 0%

stake in equity capital.

2.7. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of after advent of relevant ground: 100% stake in equity capital.

2.8. Effective date of ground for issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: January 25, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

January

27, 2021

L.S.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
