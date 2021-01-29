Log in
Gazprom : On adoption of court judgement regarding cassation appeal against court decisions, which dismissed shareholder's claim challenging decision of general shareholders meeting of issuer (PDF, 45.5 KB)

01/29/2021 | 09:22am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ADOPTION OF COURT JUDGEMENT REGARDING CASSATION APPEAL AGAINST COURT DECISIONS, WHICH DISMISSED SHAREHOLDER'S CLAIM CHALLENGING DECISION OF GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

January 25, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. L. Pronin appealed to Moscow Arbitration Court with claim to recognize invalidity of decision by General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom held on June 28, 2019.

According to Moscow Arbitration Court judgement delivered on October 15, 2019 in case No. A40- 264435/19-104-2070, this case was taken up. On February 27, 2020, claim was dismissed according to Moscow Arbitration Court ruling in case A40-264435/19-104-2070. On September 24, 2020, Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal ordered to affirm Moscow Arbitration Court ruling in case No. A40- 264435/19-104-2070, dated February 27, 2020, appeal filed by L. Pronin was dismissed. On January 25, 2021, Moscow District Arbitration Court's decision upheld order by Ninth Arbitration

Court of Appeal, dated September 24,2020, and ruling by Moscow Arbitration Court, dated February 27, 2020, in case No. A40-264435/19-104-2070, cassation appeal filed by L. Pronin was dismissed.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Sergey Kuznets

Head of Department, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No.

01/04/04-254д, dated April 15, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

January

25, 2021

L.S.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
