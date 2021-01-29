Gazprom : On adoption of court judgement regarding cassation appeal against court decisions, which dismissed shareholder's claim challenging decision of general shareholders meeting of issuer (PDF, 45.5 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ADOPTION OF COURT JUDGEMENT REGARDING CASSATION APPEAL AGAINST COURT DECISIONS, WHICH DISMISSED SHAREHOLDER'S CLAIM CHALLENGING DECISION OF GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by 00028-A registering authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is January 25, 2021 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. L. Pronin appealed to Moscow Arbitration Court with claim to recognize invalidity of decision by General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom held on June 28, 2019.

According to Moscow Arbitration Court judgement delivered on October 15, 2019 in case No. A40- 264435/19-104-2070, this case was taken up. On February 27, 2020, claim was dismissed according to Moscow Arbitration Court ruling in case A40-264435/19-104-2070. On September 24, 2020, Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal ordered to affirm Moscow Arbitration Court ruling in case No. A40- 264435/19-104-2070, dated February 27, 2020, appeal filed by L. Pronin was dismissed. On January 25, 2021, Moscow District Arbitration Court's decision upheld order by Ninth Arbitration

Court of Appeal, dated September 24,2020, and ruling by Moscow Arbitration Court, dated February 27, 2020, in case No. A40-264435/19-104-2070, cassation appeal filed by L. Pronin was dismissed.