Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 31.3 KB)

Gazprom

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation

02/15/2021 | 12:29pm EST

02/15/2021 | 12:29pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY (RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES

BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of issuer

1027700070518

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer

7736050003

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering authority

00028-A

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose information

www.gazprom.ru;www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is reflected in statement (if applicable)

February 5, 2021

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors:

Gazprom posted press release on review of annual General Shareholders Meeting related issues by Board of Directors.

2.2. Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided: circulation of Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A, date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).

2.3. Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: February 5, 2021. 2.4. Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:

London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/notice-of-agm/14854591 Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/CW92C4WKEPGNH9LV/1200db3e756e7faf5c1fe2901fa79 18bddbc72277fcc24fde395aa3a9040cda8

2.5. Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation: February 4, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-

Alexander Ivannikov

414д, dated June 6, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

February

05, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 17:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
