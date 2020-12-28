Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 48 KB)
12/28/2020 | 01:31pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
2. Contents of Statement
Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issue: meeting in presentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members took part in voting, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
"On approval of alienation of Gazprom Tsentrremont-owned shares": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:
To approve alienation of Gazprom Tsentrremont-owned 205,805 (Two hundred and five thousand, eight hundred and five) ordinary registered shares of Tyumenskiye Motorostroiteli (TM, Tyumen Motor Builders) with nominal value of RUB 1 (One) each and total value of RUB 205,805 (Two hundred and five thousand, eight hundred and five), representing 66.4054% of equity capital of TM, at price not lower than RUB 54,682,601 (Fifty-four million, six hundred and eighty-two thousand, six hundred and one) in favor of Gazprom Energoholding Industrial Assets.
To approve alienation of Gazprom Tsentrremont-owned 260,023 (Two hundred and sixty thousand, twenty three) ordinary registered shares of Gazenergoservis with nominal value of RUB
(One hundred) each and total value of RUB 26,002,300 (Twenty-six million, two thousand and three hundred), representing 74.9242% of equity capital of Gazenergoservis, at price not lower than RUB 974,014,834 (Nine hundred and seventy-four million, fourteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-four) in favor of Gazprom Energoholding Industrial Assets.
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:
December 21, 2020.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1342, dated December 22, 2020.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee, HeadGennady Sukhov of Department, Gazprom