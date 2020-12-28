Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 52.9 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) 1027700070518 of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is December 22, 2020 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issue: meeting in presentia, 10 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members took part in voting, quorum recorded as present.

Voting results on agenda item:

"On preliminary operating results of Gazprom in 2020, drafts of Company's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2021 and forecast for 2023" : In favor - 10 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted materials on preliminary operating results of Gazprom in 2020, drafts of Company's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2021 and forecast for 2023, Company's Board of Directors decided to:

Take note of information on preliminary operating results of Gazprom in 2020 and forecasts for Company's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2022 -

2023. To approve:

Gazprom investment program for 2021 in accordance with Appendix No. 1 to Board of Directors' decision;

Gazprom budget (financial plan) for 2021 in accordance with Appendix No. 2 to Board of Directors' decision;

Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, ensure implementation of Gazprom's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2021.

Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:

December 22, 2020. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1343, dated December 22, 2020.