Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 52.9 KB)

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors

12/28/2020 | 01:29pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 22, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issue: meeting in presentia, 10 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members took part in voting, quorum recorded as present.
    Voting results on agenda item:
    "On preliminary operating results of Gazprom in 2020, drafts of Company's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2021 and forecast for 2023": In favor - 10 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
  3. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

Having reviewed submitted materials on preliminary operating results of Gazprom in 2020, drafts of Company's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2021 and forecast for 2023, Company's Board of Directors decided to:

  1. Take note of information on preliminary operating results of Gazprom in 2020 and forecasts for Company's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2022 -
    2023.
  2. To approve:

Gazprom investment program for 2021 in accordance with Appendix No. 1 to Board of Directors' decision;

Gazprom budget (financial plan) for 2021 in accordance with Appendix No. 2 to Board of Directors' decision;

  1. Instruct Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, ensure implementation of Gazprom's investment program and budget (financial plan) for 2021.
  1. Date of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made:
    December 22, 2020.
  2. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1343, dated December 22, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. Department Head, Gazprom

Alexander Ivannikov

(acting under power of attorney No.

01/04/04-680д, dated October 5, 2017)

(signature)

3.2. Date

December

22, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 18:28:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
