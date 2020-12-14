Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on December 21, 2020 (PDF, 22.7 KB)

12/14/2020 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 10, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: December 10, 2020.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in absentia (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): December 21, 2020.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
  1. On acquisition of stake in equity capital of Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk by Gazprom.
  2. On approval of alienation of shares owned by Gazprom Tsentrremont.

3. Signature

3.1. Head of Secretariat 119

Nikolai Kruglikov

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-335д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

December

10, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:18:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GAZPROM
11:19aGAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 27.9 KB)
PU
11:19aGAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on December 21, ..
PU
11:15aGAZPROM : Winners of corporate occupational health and safety contest awarded
PU
04:50aGAZPROM NEFT : Innovative program for geological exploration project management ..
AQ
12/11Russia restarts Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction despite U.S. sanctions
RE
12/11GAZPROM : Building resumes on German-Russian pipeline opposed by US
AQ
12/11EXCLUSIVE : Russia's Lukoil to sell stake in oldest Kazakh asset - sources
RE
12/10GAZPROM : International Children's social programme Football for Friendship unit..
PU
12/10GAZPROM : Management Committee approves Gazprom's tax policy framework for 2021&..
PU
12/10MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Construction Equipment Bags Orders Worth $40.8 Million ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 983 M - -
Net income 2020 1 036 M - -
Net Debt 2020 50 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 64 884 M 64 760 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,03 $
Last Close Price 2,74 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-21.99%64 760
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.43%1 886 693
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-41.09%141 480
TOTAL SE-24.76%117 872
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-39.13%110 857
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-8.65%71 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ