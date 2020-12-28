Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on December 28, 2020 (PDF, 45.1 KB)

Log in
GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on December 28, 2020

12/28/2020 | 01:31pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

December 22, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: December 22, 2020.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in absentia (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): December 28, 2020.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
  1. On updating target (planned), as well as threshold and maximum values of Company's key performance indicators for 2020 to be used in annual bonus scheme for top management of Gazprom.
  2. On approval of Gazprom's stance on voting of its representatives in Gazprombank management bodies.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Head of Management

Viktor Kochenov

Committee Administration, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No.

01/04/04-334д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

December

22, 2020

L.S.

