Gazprom : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF QUARTERLY REPORT
|
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
Moscow, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
|
1027700070518
|
Number) of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
|
00028-A
|
authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.e-
|
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
November 13, 2020
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
|
|
2. Contents of Statement
2.1. Type of document disclosed by issuer: quarterly report.
2.2. Reporting period of quarterly report disclosed by issuer: Q3 2020. 2.3. Webpage address where issuer posted its quarterly report: www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=934, www.gazprom.ru
2.4. Date of posting text of issuer's quarterly report on webpage: November 13, 2020.
2.5. Copy of quarterly report is provided upon stakeholder's request, at cost not exceeding copy's prime cost.
|
|
|
|
|
3. Signature
|
3.1. Member of Management Committee,
|
|
|
Elena Mikhailova
|
Department Head, Gazprom
|
|
|
|
|
(acting under power of attorney
|
|
|
|
|
No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
|
3.2. Date
|
November
|
|
13, 2020
|
|
L.S.
|
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:50:00 UTC