Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:51pm EST

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF QUARTERLY REPORT

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

November 13, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Type of document disclosed by issuer: quarterly report.

2.2. Reporting period of quarterly report disclosed by issuer: Q3 2020. 2.3. Webpage address where issuer posted its quarterly report: www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=934, www.gazprom.ru

2.4. Date of posting text of issuer's quarterly report on webpage: November 13, 2020.

2.5. Copy of quarterly report is provided upon stakeholder's request, at cost not exceeding copy's prime cost.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

November

13, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:50:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GAZPROM
12:51pGAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on November 24, ..
PU
12:51pGAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report
PU
12:35pGAZPROM : Material Fact Statement On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and age..
PU
11/13GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on November 23, ..
PU
11/13GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
11/13REFILE-African consultancy says Russia has not delivered on oil and gas promi..
RE
11/11GAZPROM : Negotiations launched on gas supply conditions for Belarus from Januar..
PU
11/11Sanctions on Russia gas pipeline included in annual U.S. defense bill
RE
11/11Sanctions on Russia gas pipeline included in annual U.S. defense bill
RE
11/11GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on November 17, ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 150 M - -
Net income 2020 2 968 M - -
Net Debt 2020 50 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 4,56%
Capitalization 57 404 M 57 243 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,96 $
Last Close Price 2,43 $
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-27.73%57 243
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.57%1 886 592
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-46.54%125 322
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-35.29%111 107
TOTAL SE-30.42%106 565
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-22.83%56 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group