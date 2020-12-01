Gazprom : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated financial statement and submission of auditor's report on such statement (PDF, 30.2 KB)

Log in
GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated financial statement and submission of auditor's report on such statement

12/01/2020 | 02:25pm EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND

SUBMISSION OF AUDITOR'S REPORT ON SUCH STATEMENT

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of issuer

1027700070518

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer

7736050003

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering authority

00028-A

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose information

www.gazprom.ru; www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is reflected in statement (if applicable)

November 30, 2020

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Type of consolidated financial statement of issuer: unaudited interim condensed financial statement including auditor's report based on review of this statement.

2.2. Reporting period for which consolidated financial statement of issuer was prepared: 9 months of 2020.

  • 2.3. Date of compilation of issuer's consolidated financial statement: November 26, 2020.

  • 2.4. Standards of accounting (financial) reporting according to which consolidated financial statement was prepared: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2.5. Information about auditor (auditing company) who prepared auditor's report or any other document based on review of issuer's consolidated financial statement in line with standards of auditing activity: Information about auditing company who prepared auditor's report based on review of this statement:

Full legal name of auditing company: Financial and Accounting Consultants Limited Liability Company.

Address: 44/1 (bld. 2 AB) Myasnitskaya St., 101990, Moscow. INN: 7701017140.

OGRN: 1027700058286.

2.6. Webpage address where issuer posted text of its relevant consolidated financial statement, as well as text of auditor's report or other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity: www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 and www.gazprom.ru/investors/disclosure/reports/2020/

2.7 Date of compiling auditor's report or other document based on audit of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: November 26, 2020.

2.8. Date when issuer posted online text of relevant consolidated financial statement as well as text of auditor's report or any other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity: November 30, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Chairman of Management Committee - Chief Accountant, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-407д, dated August 17, 2020)

Mikhail Rosseev

(signature)

3.2. Date

November

30, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:24:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
02:25pGAZPROM : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated fina..
PU
02:23pGAZPROM : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant ent..
PU
02:21pGAZPROM : On issuer's disclosure of quarterly report (PDF, 23 KB)
PU
09:16aGerman maritime authority notified shippers of Nord Stream 2 work
RE
02:44aGazprom Books $2.85 Billion Loss for First Nine Months of 2020
DJ
11/30GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 145.2 KB)
PU
11/30GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 143.9 KB)
PU
11/30Gazprom swings to net loss of $3.3 billion in third-quater, ups 2020 exports ..
RE
11/30GAZPROM : financial information under International Financial Reporting Standard..
PU
11/30Gazprom swings to net loss of $3.3 bln in Q3, ups 2020 exports outlook
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82 765 M - -
Net income 2020 1 392 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 4,85%
Capitalization 56 476 M 56 334 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,99 $
Last Close Price 2,39 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-28.85%56 334
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.13%1 918 670
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-45.02%131 503
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-36.83%112 827
TOTAL SE-27.19%112 554
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-17.50%61 653
