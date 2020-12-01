Gazprom : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated financial statement and submission of auditor's report on such statement (PDF, 30.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND

SUBMISSION OF AUDITOR'S REPORT ON SUCH STATEMENT

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of issuer 1027700070518 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer 7736050003 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering authority 00028-A 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose information www.gazprom.ru; www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is reflected in statement (if applicable) November 30, 2020

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Type of consolidated financial statement of issuer: unaudited interim condensed financial statement including auditor's report based on review of this statement.

2.2. Reporting period for which consolidated financial statement of issuer was prepared: 9 months of 2020.

2.3. Date of compilation of issuer's consolidated financial statement: November 26, 2020.

2.4. Standards of accounting (financial) reporting according to which consolidated financial statement was prepared: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2.5. Information about auditor (auditing company) who prepared auditor's report or any other document based on review of issuer's consolidated financial statement in line with standards of auditing activity: Information about auditing company who prepared auditor's report based on review of this statement:

Full legal name of auditing company: Financial and Accounting Consultants Limited Liability Company.

Address: 44/1 (bld. 2 AB) Myasnitskaya St., 101990, Moscow. INN: 7701017140.

OGRN: 1027700058286.

2.6. Webpage address where issuer posted text of its relevant consolidated financial statement, as well as text of auditor's report or other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity: www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 and www.gazprom.ru/investors/disclosure/reports/2020/

2.7 Date of compiling auditor's report or other document based on audit of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: November 26, 2020.

2.8. Date when issuer posted online text of relevant consolidated financial statement as well as text of auditor's report or any other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity: November 30, 2020.

3. Signature 3.1. Deputy Chairman of Management Committee - Chief Accountant, Gazprom (acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-407д, dated August 17, 2020) Mikhail Rosseev

(signature)

3.2. Date

November

30, 2020

L.S.