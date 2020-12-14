Gazprom : Winners of corporate occupational health and safety contest awarded

Winners of corporate occupational health and safety contest awarded
Release
December 10, 2020, 16:45
Management Committee
The winners of the occupational health and safety management contest for the subsidiaries of Gazprom in 2017-2019 were awarded at the meeting of the Company'sManagement Committee.
Among the gas production, processing and storage subsidiaries, Gazprom Dobycha Astrakhan emerged as the winner, Gazprom UGS took second place, and Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy won third place.
Among the gas transportation subsidiaries, Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk was named the best, Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta was placed second, and third place went to Gazprom Transgaz Samara.
Among the subsidiaries engaged in infrastructure support and development, Gazprom Inform became the winner, Gazprom Flot won second place, and Gazprom Novy Urengoy Gas Chemical Complex was placed third.
