Gazprom : and Hungary expanding cooperation in gas sector

Release January 22, 2021, 19:10

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today via a video call.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of their cooperation in the gas sector. Specifically, attention was paid to Russian gas supplies. In 2020, Hungary imported 8.6 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the second-largest amount in the last 12 years.

Peter Szijjarto also informed Alexey Miller about the current status of the expansion of Hungary's national gas transmission system.