Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom : and Hungary expanding cooperation in gas sector

01/25/2021 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Release

January 22, 2021, 19:10

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today via a video call.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of their cooperation in the gas sector. Specifically, attention was paid to Russian gas supplies. In 2020, Hungary imported 8.6 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the second-largest amount in the last 12 years.

Peter Szijjarto also informed Alexey Miller about the current status of the expansion of Hungary's national gas transmission system.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-05
+7 812 609-34-31
+7 812 609-34-27

Investment Community

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 08:51:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZPROM
03:54aGAZPROM : and Hungary expanding cooperation in gas sector
PU
01/22GAZPROM : and LUKOIL discuss ongoing efforts to create joint venture
PU
01/22European Parliament Votes In Favor of Stopping Construction Of Russian Gas Pi..
MT
01/21EU lawmakers call for halt to Nord Stream 2 after Navalny arrest
RE
01/21GAZPROM : Germany's Merkel to discuss Russia pipeline project with US
AQ
01/19Zurich Insurance Confirms Exit From Nord Stream 2 Project
MT
01/19Zurich Insurance Withdraws From Nord Stream 2 Project Amid Sanctions Concern
DJ
01/19U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian vessel involved with Nord Stream 2 pipeline
RE
01/19RUSSIA : gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions
AQ
01/19Germany's Bilfinger drops out of Nord Stream 2 pipeline - Bild
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 903 M - -
Net income 2020 2 680 M - -
Net Debt 2020 51 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 200x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 67 622 M 67 668 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,37 $
Last Close Price 2,86 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM1.01%67 668
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 856 686
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.09%148 507
TOTAL SE2.61%115 901
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.42%111 311
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-4.41%65 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ