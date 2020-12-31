Gazprom : and Moldovagaz sign documents to extend gas supply and transit contracts

Release December 31, 2020, 17:45

Gazprom and Moldovagaz signed the documents to extend the existing contracts for Russian gas supplies to and gas transit across the Republic of Moldova for the period starting on January 1, 2021.

Background Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media +7 812 609-34-21

+7 812 609-34-05

+7 812 609-34-31

+7 812 609-34-27 pr@gazprom.ru Investment Community +7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Related news