Gazprom and Moldovagaz sign documents to extend gas supply and transit contracts
Gazprom and Moldovagaz signed the documents to extend the existing contracts for Russian gas supplies to and gas transit across the Republic of Moldova for the period starting on January 1, 2021.
Background
Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.
