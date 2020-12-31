Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom : and Roscosmos expanding cooperation in creating and using satellite systems

12/31/2020 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gazprom and Roscosmos expanding cooperation in creating and using satellite systems

RELEASE

Release

December 31, 2020, 09:30

A meeting was held under the leadership of Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Yury Urlichich, First Deputy Director General of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation.

The parties discussed the ongoing construction of a spacecraft assembly facility (SPKA) in the Moscow Region by Gazprom, as well as the acquisition by Roscosmos of a stake in the authorized capital of the project operator Gazprom SPKA.

The capacities of SPKA will manufacture civil spacecraft, including Yamal communication satellites and SMOTR optical satellites for remote sensing of the Earth, for Gazprom and other customers. In addition, there is an option for assembling and testing batch-produced small spacecraft within the Sphere (Sfera) forward-looking program that is being implemented by Roscosmos.

In the course of the meeting, Dmitry Sevastiyanov, Director General of Gazprom Space Systems, and Yury Urlichich signed a cooperation agreement.

The document reflects, among other things, the interest of Roscosmos in creating spacecraft using the capacities of SPKA. The corporation is also ready to use remote sensing data obtained by the SMOTR-B satellite. The satellite, which is planned to be launched in 2024, will be provided with, inter alia, equipment for greenhouse gas emissions monitoring. The Company will make up to 30 per cent of the spacecraft's output available to Roscosmos.

The parties will also look into the possibility of using a receiving station network of the Unified Information System for Remote Sensing of the Earth (created by Roscosmos) to receive data from Gazprom's spacecraft.

Background

The Yamal telecommunications and broadcasting satellite constellation is responsible for backbone satellite communication channels and broadband access to information resources. Currently, the constellation consists of five telecommunications satellites, which are actively used by television companies, communications providers, and other organizations.

The SMOTR aerospace system for remote sensing of the Earth is intended for monitoring the production facilities of the Gazprom Group. The system's satellites will enhance the possibilities of geotechnical monitoring and control over protected areas so as to ensure a high level of industrial and environmental safety at Gazprom's facilities.

In November 2019, Gazprom Space Systems and the Roscosmos State Space Corporation signed the Agreement on the basic principles of participation in the SPKA project. The document reflects the intention of Roscosmos to acquire a stake in the authorized capital of Gazprom SPKA.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-05
+7 812 609-34-31
+7 812 609-34-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29
ir@gazprom.ru

Related news

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:58:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GAZPROM
04:59aGAZPROM : and Roscosmos expanding cooperation in creating and using satellite sy..
PU
12/29GAZPROM : Appropriate response to challenges. Interview by Famil Sadygov with co..
PU
12/29Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 Wraps Up Gas Pipe Laying Work in German Waters
MT
12/28Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline says has completed section in German waters
RE
12/28Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline says has completed section in German waters
RE
12/28GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on December 28, ..
PU
12/28GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 48 KB)
PU
12/28GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 52.9 KB)
PU
12/28GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on December 28, ..
PU
12/28GAZPROM : On acquiring relevant entity of material importance by issuer (PDF, 55..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 088 M - -
Net income 2020 2 947 M - -
Net Debt 2020 51 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -272x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 67 639 M 67 589 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,11 $
Last Close Price 2,86 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-17.05%67 589
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.57%1 869 507
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.67%137 904
TOTAL SE-27.66%114 978
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.36%108 958
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-5.83%71 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ