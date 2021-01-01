Log in
Gazprom : begins gas supplies to Serbia via new route starting from January 1, 2021

01/01/2021 | 05:41am EST
Gazprom begins gas supplies to Serbia via new route starting from January 1, 2021

RELEASE

Release

January 1, 2021, 10:55

Gazprom today began supplying gas to Serbia, as well as to Bosnia and Herzegovina, via a new route across Turkey and Bulgaria.

Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria's national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

[Link]

Belgrade. Photo by Shutterstock.com

Deliveries along this route were made possible through the expansion of existing gas transmission capacities and commissioning of new ones by Bulgartransgaz EAD in Bulgaria and GASTRANS d.o.o. Novi Sad in Serbia.

[Link]

Gas metering station No. 4 in Gospodinci, Serbia. Photo: facebook.com/buducnostsrbijeavucic

'TurkStream is a state-of-the-art, efficient and reliable gas pipeline that is in high demand by European consumers. The number of European countries receiving Russian gas via TurkStream has grown to six. Along with Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia and Romania, this opportunity is now available in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina,' said Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee.

Background

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea. Its design capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. TurkStream is intended for gas delivery to Turkey, as well as to southern and southeastern Europe through Turkish territory.

Commercial supplies via the gas pipeline commenced on January 1, 2020. On January 8, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a grand opening ceremony for TurkStream in Istanbul.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-05
+7 812 609-34-31
+7 812 609-34-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29
ir@gazprom.ru

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 10:41:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
