    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : Alexey Miller and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Mongolia's Foreign Minister, discuss Soyuz Vostok project

06/03/2021 | 05:35am EDT
A working meeting betweenAlexey MillerChairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline, which is meant to provide supplies of Russian gas across Mongolia to China. Particular attention was paid to, among other things, the results of the approved feasibility analysis for the project and the ongoing preparation of the corresponding feasibility study, which is planned to be completed before the end of this year.


Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is "A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality."

On December 5, 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.

In April 2021, the feasibility analysis regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline was approved. The Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline will become an extension of Russia's Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in Mongolian territory.

In the course of the feasibility analysis, the basic technical and technological parameters of the project were established. These include the optimal route for the gas pipeline in Mongolian territory, the pipeline's length and diameter, the working pressure, and the number of compressor stations.

The feasibility study regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline includes a detailed breakdown of the associated investment and operating costs. The feasibility study is being prepared by the Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok special-purpose vehicle.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 19 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 8,99%
Capitalization 87 544 M 87 475 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,06 $
Last Close Price 3,70 $
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM27.32%87 475
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 886 693
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.63%148 785
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.08%128 353
TOTALENERGIES SE12.44%125 041
EQUINOR ASA29.91%73 580