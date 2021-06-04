Gazprom : Alexey Miller and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, discuss current and prospective projects

Alexey Miller and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, discuss current and prospective projects
June 3, 2021, 23:35
A working meeting betweenAlexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy of Bolivia, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.
The parties discussed issues related to the implementation of current and prospective projects in Bolivia and the elaboration of a General Scheme for the country's gas industry development.
