  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom : Alexey Miller and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, discuss current and prospective projects

06/04/2021 | 11:15am EDT
Alexey Miller and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, discuss current and prospective projects

Release

June 3, 2021, 23:35

A working meeting betweenAlexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy of Bolivia, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

Enlarged photo (JPG, 4.9 MB)

The parties discussed issues related to the implementation of current and prospective projects in Bolivia and the elaboration of a General Scheme for the country's gas industry development.

Franklin Molina Ortiz at meeting

Enlarged photo (JPG, 4.5 MB)

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 B - -
Net income 2021 19 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,62x
Yield 2021 9,72%
Capitalization 87 716 M 87 689 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,06 $
Last Close Price 3,71 $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM27.70%87 689
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 884 229
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.82%151 156
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.00%129 241
TOTALENERGIES SE12.93%127 115
EQUINOR ASA31.60%73 778