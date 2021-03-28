Gazprom : Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State
Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it
was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural
gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from
Washington.
On Wednesday, Blinken said he had told his German
counterpart that U.S. sanctions against the pipeline from Russia
to Germany were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity"
in American opposition to its construction.
Because the pipeline would run from Russia to Germany under
the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, critics argue that it would
deprive Kiev of lucrative transit revenues and potentially
undercut Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian aggression.
The Kremlin says the $11 billion venture led by Russian
state energy company Gazprom is a commercial project,
but several U.S. administrations have opposed the project.
Asked if there was anything the United States could do to
stop the pipeline, Blinken told CNN in an interview broadcast on
Sunday: "Well, ultimately that is up to those who are trying to
build the pipeline and complete it. We just wanted to make sure
that our ... opposition to the pipeline was well understood."
