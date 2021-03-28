Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom : Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

03/28/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington.

On Wednesday, Blinken said he had told his German counterpart that U.S. sanctions against the pipeline from Russia to Germany were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity" in American opposition to its construction.

Because the pipeline would run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, critics argue that it would deprive Kiev of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undercut Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian aggression.

The Kremlin says the $11 billion venture led by Russian state energy company Gazprom is a commercial project, but several U.S. administrations have opposed the project.

Asked if there was anything the United States could do to stop the pipeline, Blinken told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday: "Well, ultimately that is up to those who are trying to build the pipeline and complete it. We just wanted to make sure that our ... opposition to the pipeline was well understood." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in St. Paul, Minnesota and Michael Martina in Washington Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GAZPROM
11:02aGAZPROM  : Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builde..
RE
09:24aGAZPROM  : Blinken says up to Nord Stream 2 builders whether to finish pipeline
RE
03/25GAZPROM  : and YaNAA agree to extend cooperation to 2021–2023
PU
03/25FPRI BMB UKRAINE : Germany remains conflicted over Nord Stream 2
AQ
03/24Investors weigh ESG issues in making new LNG bets -analysts
RE
03/24GAZPROM NEFT  : reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves 3.92 million tons of ..
AQ
03/24EQUINOR  : European gas demand set to grow by 2% in 2021, Equinor says
RE
03/24GAZPROM  : reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves 3.92 million tons of fuel ..
PU
03/24GAZPROM  : adds over 480 billion cubic meters to its gas reserves through geolog..
PU
03/24GAZPROM  : continuing to enhance corporate governance quality
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 938 M - -
Net income 2020 2 273 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,5x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 70 543 M 70 413 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,74 $
Last Close Price 2,98 $
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM6.24%76 597
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.57%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.15%164 970
TOTAL SE10.93%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY34.40%74 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ