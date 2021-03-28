Gazprom : Blinken says up to Nord Stream 2 builders whether to finish pipeline

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State
Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it
was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural
gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from
Washington.
Asked if there is anything the U.S. government could do to
stop the pipeline from Russia to Germany, Blinken told CNN:
"Well, ultimately that is up to those who are trying to build
the pipeline and complete it. We just wanted to make sure that
our position, our opposition to the pipeline, was well
understood."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Michael Martina
Editing by Paul Simao)