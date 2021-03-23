Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom : Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2

03/23/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nord Stream 2 land fall facility in Lubmin

(Adds State Dept declines to comment)

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to apply all its diplomatic weight to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure from members of his party.

Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions under existing laws.

"This pipeline must be stopped and your leadership is required towards that end," they wrote in a letter.

"We do ... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

The $11 billion project is about 94% complete and analysts say it could be finished between June and September.

A State Department aide said the department does not comment on congressional correspondence, as a general matter.

Nord Stream 2, led by Russia state energy company Gazprom with its Western partners, would take Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The pipeline would bypass Ukraine, likely depriving it of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undermining its efforts to counter Russian aggression.

U.S. companies also want to sell Europe liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative to Russian gas, which is usually cheaper.

Close ally Germany needs gas as it weans itself off nuclear and coal.

Blinken said last week that any entities involved with the project "should immediately abandon work." He will soon meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the project.

U.S. lawmakers criticized the State Department last month for not sanctioning new companies building the project when it issued a report to Congress. The next report is due in mid May, though any new sanctions could come ahead of it. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 993 M - -
Net income 2020 2 275 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
Yield 2020 4,63%
Capitalization 70 499 M 69 402 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,74 $
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM3.91%76 597
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.57%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.57%164 970
TOTAL SE12.55%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY32.91%74 098
